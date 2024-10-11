DE30 lags behind European peers
European stock trade higher, DAX lags behind DE30 struggles near 12,800-12,830 pts resistance zone BMW (BMW.DE) generated higher...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Global markets started Monday trading in upbeat moods but this positive sentiment quickly evaporated as mounting COVID cases once again stopped buyers....
European futures trade lower US stimulus talks deadline runs today Netflix to publish earnings after Wall Street closes European...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading near daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 1.63%, Nasdaq declined 1.65% and Dow Jones closed 1.44% lower....
• Pandemic continues to rage in parts of Europe and US • European stocks close mostly in the red • Pelosi sets 48-hour...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) – stock rose over 8 % in pre-market after the movie theater chain announced that it will resume operations at theaters...
Number of iPhone 12 preorders are more than twice the level seen for the iPhone 11 last year, mostly thanks to high demand from China, according to top...
• US stocks open higher on stimulus hopes • Pelosi sets 48 hour deadline to pass COVID stimulus bill • Halliburton Co (HAL.US)...
Tech companies dominate earnings calendar this week Tesla (TSLA.US) reported promising Q3 delivery figures Biotechs Abbott (ABT.US)...
Italy reported a new record of 11,705 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. Prime Minister Conte said the situation had become critical but his government...
European indices erase morning gains DE30 pulls back from 13,000 pts EU Trade Chief sees no basis for Airbus to repay aid European...
European stock markets opened higher after the weekend. It is expected that US stimulus and Brexit talks will gather momentum amid looming deadlines. DE30...
European futures trade higher Fed Powell to discuss digital currencies at 1:00 pm BST Polish employment report for September Global...
Most of the major indices from Asia Pacific trades higher. Nikkei gains 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 1.1% higher, Kospi adds 0.6% and Nifty jumps...
Stocks gain around the world Solid U.S. retail sales in September Earnings season in full swing Global stock markets try...
US presidential elections are drawing near. Trump and Biden will face each other in a final debate next week. Reports from US tech companies will dominate...
Europe’s aviation regulator has declared Boeing’s (BA.US) 737 Max aircraft safe to fly. The machine was grounded in March 2019 after two crashes...
The headline Michigan Consumer Sentiment rose from 80.4 pts to 81.2 pts in October against expected 80.5 pts. Consumer Expectations index came in at 78.8...
Stocks open higher on the final trading day of the week U.S. retail sales data above expectations Pfizer (PFE.US) might apply for...