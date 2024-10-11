📈 Stocks jump after solid US sales data
A few moments ago investors were offered crucial retail sales report from the United States for the month of September. The data came in above market expectations...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
A few moments ago investors were offered crucial retail sales report from the United States for the month of September. The data came in above market expectations...
Gold price rushed above $2,000 earlier in the year Gold mining stocks outperformed major US indices Loose monetary policy keeps gold...
GBPUSD slumped from daily high at 1.2960 to 1.2870 following the Reuters report. According to the news agency, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce...
European markets trade higher after yesterday's rout DE30 bounces of a mix of supports European car sales surprise in September European...
Volatility (VOLX) has been moderate recently but yesterday saw the first major rise since 2 October. While the rise yesterday was ultimately quashed, we...
Mixed moods ahead of European open Brexit decision day US retail sales for September European futures point to a more or...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 closed 0.15% lower, Nasdaq declined 0.47% and Dow Jones slipped...
Global stocks fall on new Covid-19 restrictions U.S. Jobless claims highest since mid-August EURUSD below the 1,17 mark Global...
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US), a pharmacy chain operator, is rising during today’s session as the firm reported adjusted quarterly profit of...
A few moments ago investors were offered The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. The weekly data showed that crude oil inventories...
Stocks tumble as Covid-19 cases in Europe are on the rise U.S. jobless claims worse than expected Morgan Stanley (MS.US) with strong...
During today's session we can observe the completely opposite situation on the pound than yesterday. The British currency is under selling pressure...
The latest US jobless claims data has been released at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show initial jobless claims dropping from 845 to 825k. However,...
European markets plunge on lockdown fears DE30 drops to 12,600 pts, lowest level October 2 ElringKlinger (ZIL2.DE) jumps on Airbus...
Market optimism from Monday and Tuesday has completely evaporated as record COVID numbers reminded investors of lockdown risks. Following partial lockdowns...
European indices seen opening lower European Council meeting on Brexit begins today US jobless claims seen below lower than a week...
US indices declined yesterday. S&P 500 dropped 0.66%, Nasdaq declined 0.8% and Dow Jones closed 0.58% lower. Russell 2000 dropped 0.65% Downbeat...
European stocks mixed U.K. set to continue negotiations with the EU PPI from the U.S. in line with expectations European...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator