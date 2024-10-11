Concho Resources surged on alleged takeover talks
Concho Resources (CXO.US), a company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration, surged during today’s session as the firm is reportedly in talks to...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
During today’s session one might spot a rebound on precious metals markets which were under sellers’ pressure yesterday. Gold was gaining over...
Wall Street opens higher on Wednesday Major U.S. banks release their third-quarter results Apple (AAPL.US) unveiled iPhone 12 Wall...
Before today’s U.S. market open three big banks released their third-quarter results - Goldman Sachs (GS.US), Bank of America (BAC.US) and Wells...
DE30 Let’s start today’s analysis with the German index. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the recent upward move was halted at...
European markets trade higher DE30 breaks back above 13,000 pts Siemens got €400 million in orders for light rail vehicles European...
GBP jumped on Wednesday when the United Kingdom said that it will continue to negotiate with the European Union past the current deadline. Talks were expected...
European futures point to flat opening of cash session A lot of central bankers expected to speak, including Lagarde Wells Fargo...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with moderate losses. Dow Jones dropped 0.55%, S&P 500 declined 0.63% and Nasdaq closed 0.10% lower....
Global stocks pull back Q3 earnings season in the U.S. begins U.S. CPI in line with expectations Sentiment on global stock...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock turned positive ahead of today’s iPhone event, which is widely believed to be the firm’s biggest show of the year....
The beginning of earnings season in the U.S. American stocks below the flatline BlackRock reports record assets under management Wall...
Global stock markets tend to fall during today’s session The German DAX (DE30) pulls back more than 1% thus falling below the psychological...
U.S. CPI inflation data for September was released just a moment ago. Reading turned out to be in line with market expectations. Headline CPI came in at...
Oil Libyan output increased to 300k barrels per day last week, marking further improvement in country's oil sector Resumption of operations...
JPMorgan published Q3 results ahead of the Wall Street session start today. US bank generated revenue of $29.94 billion against expected $28.39 billion....
US futures recovered a bulk of losses caused by a pessimistic vaccine news from Johnson & Johnson overnight. Investors are shifting their focus to...
European markets trade lower DE30 paints right arm of potential head and shoulders pattern ZEW index with a massive miss in October European...
