Economic calendar: Wall Street earnings season begins!
European stock markets seen opening flat Wall Street earnings season begins US CPI seen accelerating in September European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
European stock markets seen opening flat Wall Street earnings season begins US CPI seen accelerating in September European...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.64% and Dow Jones increased 0.88%. Nasdaq rallied 2.56% as OECD failed to reach consensus...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry(market):115.77 Target:108.70 Stop:...
• UK imposed three-tier system of local lockdowns • US stocks gain for 4th session • Oil falls as supply constraints ease European...
Nasdaq (US100) breaks above the 12,000 mark, gaining nearly 2.5%. The index is thus at the highest level since September 3 and is about 3.6% below the...
Ford (F.US) shares jumped over 7% after the auto maker was upgraded to buy from hold by Benchmark analyst Michael Ward, which believes that new management...
Dillard’s (DDS.US) – stock climbed as much as 19% in pre-market trading on Monday after Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB.US) portfolio manager Ted...
This year's conflict in Libya caused that oil production in this country fell below 100,000 barrels per day. However, the ceasefire reached in mid-August...
• US500 is testing resistance at 3500 pts • US earnings season kicks off tomorrow • Twilio (TWLO.US) will acquire ...
Pandemic situation is not improving at all with almost a million new cases being reported over the weekend. Several European countries registered new...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 pulls back from resistance at 13,125 pts Covestro (1COV.DE) with better than expected...
European equity indices launched Monday's trading higher echoing strong performance of Asian equities. Dutch AEX (NED25) is top performing blue chips...
European markets seen opening higher EU-UK trade talks and US earnings in focus this week BoE and ECB Chiefs to speak today European...
Stocks in Asia-Pacific region are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gains 0.4% while Kospi and Nifty trade 0.5% higher....
• WHO reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases • European stocks end lower • Trump raises coronavirus...
A lot of action is expected next week. Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail but he refused to take part in the virtual debate with Joe Biden. The...
• The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. WHO reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases yesterday, with the world’s...
HCA Healthcare (HCA.US) stocks rose over 7% in pre-market trading after the hospital operator said it will return, or repay early, approximately $6 billion...
• Resumed discussions over a sweeping coronavirus relief deal in the US • US500 above major resistance level • AMD (AMD.US)...