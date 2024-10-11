❗ Technical alert: EURUSD 📈
The U.S. dollar found itself under selling pressure at the end of the week. Looking at the EURUSD chart from a technical point of view, the pair is currently...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• Bloomberg analyst expect that Bitcoin price will reach $100,000 in 2025 • Litecoin's MimbleWimble launch on a testnet • Ripple’s...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back towards 13,000 pts Henkel, Deutsche Post and Zalando updated full-year forecasts European...
Precious metals are the best performing asset class today with gains ranging from 1% to over 2%. The US dollar weakness can be named as the primary cause...
European stock markets seen opening flat Record Covid-19 numbers Canadian labour market data for September European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.80%, Dow Jones moved 0.43% higher and Nasdaq jumped 0.50%. Russell 2000...
• European stocks closed at 3-week highs • Pelosi against the idea of a potential smaller coronavirus aid package • Resurgence...
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ.US) reported mixed third-quarter results. Company earned $2.49 per share which came in below analysts' expectations of $2.79...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
• Trump refuses to participate in virtual presidential debate • US jobless claims stay elevated • IBM (IBM.US) is planning...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.840 million in the week ended October 3rd, compared to 0.837 million in the previous...
COVID-19 continues to spread across the world with a record pace. The number infections surpassed 36.4 million and more than one million people lost...
European markets trade higher DE30 struggles at 13,000 pts Suedzucker (SZU.DE) drops in spite of solid H1 earnings European...
DE30 starts another trading day with a very upbeat momentum, easily surpassing 13000 level at the opening of cash trading in Germany. Investors are clearly...
European futures point to a higher opening of today's session ECB minutes to be released at 12:30 pm BST US politics could be...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.74%, Nasdaq jumped 1.88% and Dow Jones added 1.91%. Russell 2000 rallied...
• European equities mixed on Wednesday • US stocks rose on hopes for piecemeal stimulus deal • WTI Crude extend losses...
• The rising number of COVID hospitalizations and new infections in several US states coincides with President Trump and several members of his...
