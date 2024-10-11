Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday's session with solid gains. Dow Jones added 1.68%, S&P 500 gained 1.80% while Nasdaq rallied 2.32%. Russell...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Trump's condition improves Stock markets rally Natural gas and oil surge on looming hurricane threat Mixed performance...
Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX.US), the US biotech company, is surging today. Stock is trading around 40% above Friday's closing price after BridgeBio Pharma,...
Wall Street jumps on positive outlook for Trump's health US2000 approaches resistance at 1,565 pts ISM non-manufacturing for...
We are entering a period when NATGAS prices become seasonally very volatile. While it’s not November yet (when winter temperature projections can...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count rising to almost 35.5 million. After successfully tamping down the...
• Europe trades higher as Trump's health improves • Mixed economic data from the Eurozone • Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE)...
Upbeat moods can be spotted on the global financial markets at the beginning of a new week. Sentiment improved as media reports suggested that Donald Trump...
Geramany, France and Italy released their PMI Services readings just a moment ago - earlier the data was released by Spain. Data is rather mixed...
• US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI • PMI data from the Eurozone It’s a busy day ahead on the economic calendar, with service...
• US indices finished Friday's session lower. The Dow Jones lost 0.5% while S&P 500 dropped 1% and Nasdaq declined 2.2% • Positive...
Trump tests positive for coronavirus Positive stimulus talk in the United States Stock markets and oil slump Markets...
Markets were caught off guard when Donald Trump confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus. News will trigger renewed focus on pandemic as well...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Wall Street dropped on Trump's positive test but tries to pare decline later on Pelosi says stimulus bill is near US100 bounces...
Tesla delivers 139.3k vehicles in Q3 2020 Inventory continued to decline, delivery efficiency improved Stock trades lower in pre-market Tesla...
• Yesterday was the second worst day of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new reported cases. Also death toll continues to accelerate worldwide....
The final US jobs report ahead of the presidential elections (November 3) turned out to be a disappointment. Headline figure showed smaller employment...
