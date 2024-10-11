USDJPY under pressure before NFP release
Both USD and JPY gained after Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. However, JPY outperformed USD. Looking at the chart from a technical point...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• BitMEX accused of evading rules designed to stop money laundering • Cardano celebrates 3rd anniversary • A failure of...
• Trump and wife Melania test positive for COVID-19 • DE30 is testing major support at 12,600 pts • SAP SE (SAP.DE) will...
Indices started October on a positive footing, especially in the US where a mix od solid data and stimulus hopes were driving flows to equities. However...
• US Non Farm Payrolls • Brexit talks in Brussels • Trump tests positive for the coronavirus It’s a...
• US indices finished Thursday's session higher. The Dow Jones gained 0.1% while S&P 500 added 0.5% and Nasdaq rose 1.4% • Trading...
• European stocks close mostly higher • Mixed set of economic data from the US • WTI oil plunged over 5% European...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock surged after company posted better than expected quarterly figures. The housewares retailer earned 50 cents per share,...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in September declined to 55.4 from 56.0 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
• US stocks climb on stimulus hopes • US Weekly Jobless Claims below expectations • Pepsico (PEP.US) stock rose on upbeat...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.837 million in the week ended September 26th, compared to 0.870 million in the previous...
OIL.WTI stopped the upward move at the key resistance area today. Commodity bounced off the upper limit of 1:1 structure, which was also strengthened by...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 315,000 new cases reported yesterday. New infections have risen sharply...
EU to take UK to the court over Internal Market Bill DE30 remains stuck in short-term range Bayer (BAYN.DE) slumps on updated outlook...
The US job market remains in the spotlight as the economy recovers from the pandemic slump and the NFP report could be absolutely crucial for the markets....
British pound is the worst performing major currency today. Declines accelerated after media reported that European Union will go to court with the United...
Silver prices have a fantastic year, rising more than 30% from the start of this year despite the recent major sell-off. Prices were near $30/oz in early...
European futures seesaw ahead of cash session open US ISM manufacturing seen improving in September, avalanche of PMI releases US...
