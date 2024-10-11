Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.83%, Nasdaq added 0.74% and Dow Jones jumped 1.20%. Russell 2000 gained...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• Dax suffers 1st monthly loss since March • US stocks higher amid stimulus hopes and upbeat economic data • US Crude inventories...
On Monday Caesars Entertainment (CZR.US) disclosed a cash offer of 2.9 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) to buy London-based sports betting site William Hill...
Natural gas prices are under pressure from US medium-term weather forecasts. Although in the east of the country slightly cooler days are expected in the...
Two factors contributed to the September price declines in the coffee market: a very good harvest season in 2020 and the extremely high number of long...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.98 million barrels in the week ended September 25th, following an 1.639 million decline in the previous...
• Mnuchin ‘hopeful’ regarding coronavirus stimulus deal • ADP report above expectations • Micron Technology...
ADP report for September, a final hint ahead of Friday's NFP release, was published at 1:15 pm BST. Report signalled a 749k increase in employment...
EURUSD EURUSD has been trading in a downward channel recently. Looking at the H4 chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the price bounced...
• New coronavirus cases continue to surge across the world. Total number of confirmed infections is approaching 34 million. Meanwhile more than...
JPMorgan issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Indices retreat after US presidential debate DE30 fails to break back above 12,800 pts in morning bounce Covestro (1COV.DE) announced...
European indices started Wednesday's trading lower after the first US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden turned out to be very...
Risk-off moods present after US presidential debate ADP report points to a 600k employment increase in September German unemployment...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's session lower echoing poor performance of European equities. S&P 500 and Dow finished 0.48%...
• First US presidential debate • Final round of Brexit negotiations • Oil price plunged on demand worries European...
Crude oil prices slumped on Tuesday as fears regarding the pace of oil demand recovery resurfaced once again. WTI dropped below $ 38.50 per barrel and...
Big Lots (BIG.US) estimates its third-quarter earnings will be between 50 cents to 70 cents per share, compared to a analysts' expectations of...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
