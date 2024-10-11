BREAKING: U.S. CB Consumer Confidence well above expectations
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 101.8 in September 2020, from the previous month's 84.8 and compared to market expectations...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
With just 5 weeks left to US presidential elections and polls showing that anything is still possible the first debate (starting 2:00am BST on Wednesday)...
• US stocks lack direction ahead of first presidential debate • Democrats unveiled a new, $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill • Sorrento...
The annual inflation rate in German was confirmed at -0.2 % in September 2020, down from 0.0 % in the previous month and below analysts’ expectations...
Oil Oil trades mixed amid renewed surge in coronavirus cases Decisions on new lockdowns could be a big market mover of oil New...
• While the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, experts remain concerned that the official figures for deaths and cases globally...
European markets decline on Tuesday DE30 pulls back below zone at 12,800 pts Uber express interest in ride-hailing venture of BMW...
The Turkish lira has been under pressure for a long while. Monetary expansion aimed at restoring growth has backfired and capital outflows led to depleted...
Markets lose steam ahead of European open Trump and Biden to face each other in a debate tonight Range of Fed speakers scheduled...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with solid gains - S&P 500 gained 1.61%, Dow Jones added 1.51% and Nasdaq increased 1.87%. Russell...
• European stocks start the week on a solid note • Wall Street rally led by tech and financials • Sterling jumps...
The British pound has been performing very well against other majors during today’s session after Bank of England deputy governor Dave Ramsden said...
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO.US) stock tumbled 32% after the company announced that the Phase 2/3 clinical trial for its coronavirus vaccine candidate had...
• US30 is testing major resistance level • Pelosi expresses hope that deal can be made with White House on COVID-19 relief • Uber...
GBPUSD started Monday’s session with an upward move. Looking at the H4 chart from a technical point of view, one can see the pair has reached the...
• The pandemic continues to rage in parts of the US, hot spots in Europe and across big emerging economies including India and Brazil. Global coronavirus...
European equities launched the week higher DE30 breaks sequence of lower highs Rheinmetall (RHM.DE) renewed long-term agreement with...
European stock market indices launched new week with solid bullish gaps. No major news was offered to the markets over the weekend, so gains can be seen...
