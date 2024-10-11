Economic calendar: Brexit and labour data in focus this week
European stock markets seen opening higher Final round of EU-UK talks to be held this week NFP report expected to show recovery slowing...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
European stock markets seen opening higher Final round of EU-UK talks to be held this week NFP report expected to show recovery slowing...
Stocks in Asia launched a new trading week in upbeat moods. Nikkei gains 0.7%, Kospi gains 1.5% and Nifty adds 1.2%. S&P/ASX 200 trades flat....
Europe closes mostly in the red, US markets try to recover EURUSD approaching the 1,16 mark U.S. durable goods orders below market...
After a turbulent week investors are looking for signs of stabilization. Is the largest correction since March over? Will the US dollar keep advancing?...
U.S. indices open mixed on Friday Democrats drafting a stimulus package of about $2.4 trillion Costco Wholesale with fourth-quarter...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 314,000 new cases reported yesterday. Both France and the UK announced...
The U.S. published its durable goods orders data just a moment ago. Following last month’s solid figures, this time the release came in below expectations....
• European Union proposes new legislation on crypto assets • The startup Optimism may solve Ethereum's scaling issues • Binance...
Equity markets tried to rebound in early trade but this attempt has failed and we see a strong risk-off sentiment again. DE30 is among the major losers...
At the beginning of the week one could observe strong declines on the silver market. However the silver bounced off the key support yesterday. The price...
• UK and France reported record daily rise of COVID-19 infections • DE30 is testing major 12600 pts level • BMW...
Economic calendar is quite light with US durable goods and core durable goods orders being the only noteworthy readings scheduled for release. Therefore...
• US indices finished Thursday's session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.2% while S&P 500 gained 0.3% and Nasdaq added 0.4% • Mostly...
Market pessimism in Europe, U.S. tries to rebound EURUSD trading flat The CBRT raises interest rates European markets closed...
CarMax Inc (KMX.US), the nation’s largest retailer of used cars, plunged over 10% today in spite of the fact that the company’s results managed...
U.S. new home sales data were released just a moment ago. Following an astonishing surge in July, the figures for the month of August turned out to be...
U.S. indices extend losses Jobless claims below expectations UnitedHealth (UNH.US) is in talks to buy online pharmacy startup Following...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.870 million in the week ended September 19th, compared to 0.860 million in the previous...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again reaching new record levels with more than 315,000 new cases reported yesterday which raised concerns...