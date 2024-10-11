BREAKING: Lira surges as Turkey raises rates!
This wasn’t expected – the CRBT resisted a pressure to raise rates for a long time but a pressure on the lira and depleting reserves meant...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
EURUSD is trading in a downward move this week. Looking at the H4 interval, the key support is located at the 1.1580 level and is determined by the lower...
• German Business Climate Highest in 7 Months • SNBank kept interest rates unchanged • Infineon (IFX.DE) chip enables...
The Ifo Business Climate Index in Germany rose to 93.40 in September, from the previous month's figure of 92.6 and below market expectations...
• US Weekly Jobless Claims • Ifo Business Climate index • Key central bankers speeches It’s a relatively...
Equity markets attempted a rebound yesterday in the morning only to completely reverse course during the US trade. Bulls are facing multiple headwinds:...
• US indices finished Wednesday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.9% while S&P 500 lost 2.4% and Nasdaq plunged 3% • Shares...
• European stocks finish higher on Wednesday • Investors resume selling US tech shares • Gold price approaching 6-week...
Shares of Tesla (TSLA.US) fell as much as 7.6% in extended trading on Tuesday after the electric-auto maker unveiled innovations and increased efficiencies...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.639 million barrels in the week ended September 18th, following an 4.389 million decline in the previous week...
• US Manufacturing PMI in line with expectations • House passes short-term spending bill to avoid government shutdown • Nike...
US Manufacturing PMI increased to 53.50 in September from 53.1 in August, in line with analysts’ expectations of 53.5. The reading pointed to the...
USDCHF has been trading in a downward trend recently. However the price broke above the upper limit of the downward channel signalling a possible...
DE30 The German index has been moving in a clear consolidation recently, however at the beginning of the week price broke below the lower limit of the...
• Cases of the COVID-19 disease are continuing to surge in many European and Asian countries, while new clusters of COVID-19 infections have...
European markets gain for the second day to erase Monday’s sell-off DE30 testing the 12,800 pts area European sportswear surge...
Germany released its preliminary PMI indices just a moment ago - earlier the data was released by France. Data is rather mixed as Manufacturing PMIs came...
Precious metals have been under pressure lately despite extremely dovish Fed. The key reason is US dollar. The US currency was under huge pressure during...
