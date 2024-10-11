Economic calendar: PMI indices in the spotlight
All eyes on PMIs from Europe Key central bankers speeches EIA’s crude oil inventories Wednesday’s session will...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• US indices finished Tuesday’s session higher. The Dow Jones rose 0.52%, S&P 500 added 1.05% while Nasdaq finished the day 1.71% higher. •...
Stocks lose steam in the afternoon EURUSD near the 1,17 mark BoE’s Bailey cools negative rate expectation Throughout...
Tesla (TSLA.US) extends losses ahead of “Battery Day” scheduled for 9:30 pm BST today. As some investors were hoping for crucial announcements...
U.S. indices try to recover Powell and Mnuchin to testify today AutoZone (AZO.US) with results well above expectations Following...
The National Association of Realtors released its U.S. existing home sales data for the month of August just a moment ago. Following an astonishing rebound...
Yesterday's slump on the stock markets in Europe has contributed to the downward move in the US as well. Today, one can observe that markets attempt...
Oil: With the fall in prices on the stock market and the strengthening of the US dollar, oil returns to declines Inventories have been declining...
• Europe continues to struggle with a second wave of coronavirus infections with countries like France and the UK considering imposing more restrictive...
• European stock markets rebounded from worst day since June • DE30 is testing local support level • Lufthansa (LHA.DE) announced...
What happened? Technology stocks that are so popular this year have been in a correction for two weeks but other key equity indices remained resilient...
This US dollar is gaining sharply across the FX market this week and this is especially apparent on the GBPUSD. The pound faces a series of risks from...
• Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testifies • BOE Governor Bailey speaks • Second day of Bank Holiday in Japan Economic...
• US indices finished Monday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 1.9% while S&P 500 lost 1.2% and Nasdaq dropped 0.1%. • Negative...
Sell-off on global financial markets Silver craters over 9% U.S. dollar as “the winner” of the day Global financial...
Silver is obviously the weakest commodity in the world, today. The price of this precious metal is down nearly 9%, following a huge decline on the gold...
One might notice that the USD/JPY has been moving in a rapid upward move in the past few hours. The currency pair slightly touched 104.00 area - levels...
Trevor Milton, Nikola’s (NKLA.US) founder and chairman, decided to step down as executive chairman effective immediately. Nikola’s shares -...
Gold is down over 2% and approached key support area at $1,900 per ounce. Precious metals prices tend to fall due to stronger U.S. dollar which might be...
