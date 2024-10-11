US OPEN: American stocks dive to start the week
Global stocks tumble on Monday US500 getting closer to the correction territory Microsoft to acquire the video-game publisher for...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
• In Europe, a second wave of infections continues to hit several countries across the region, in particular Spain, France and the UK. Last Friday...
At the beginning of the week, we can see a continuation of the recent declines in the stock market. In today's short analysis, we'll look at the...
Banks shares extended last week’s losses to fall to its lowest level since May following a report by BuzzFeed and other media outlets based on leaked...
• European stocks fell led by banks • New coronavirus-led restrictions in several European countries • Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
DE30 is already down 2% at the beginning of Monday trading in what could be the first step towards a deeper correction. European markets generally ignored...
• Fed Chairman Powell testifies before Congress for three straight days • Bank Holiday in Japan This week starts with...
• US indices finished Friday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.9% while S&P 500 lost 1.0% and Nasdaq dropped 1.1%. • Mixed...
European equities finish the day lower CBR considers interest rate cut Fed members to speak on Monday Friday brought more...
The pivotal Fed meeting is already behind us, but key market levels are yet to be decided. Make sure you pay attention to developments on these markets,...
The Spanish index is trading more than 2% lower duringtoday's session. Looking at the chart from a technical point of view, SPA35 broke abovethe sloping...
U.S. equities mixed on Friday TikTok to be removed from U.S. app stores Accenture (ACN.US) to launch Accenture Cloud First American...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again reaching new record with more than 314,000 new cases reported yesterday. World Health Organization...
• Major crypto currencies recover some of the recent losses • Ethereum network fees skyrocketed after the launch of UNI • Ripple...
• European equities edge lower • WHO warns of a surge in COVID-19 cases across Europe • M&A news lifts Covestro (1COV.DE)...
While the bulk of market focus has been reserved lately for instruments like US100, OIL.WTI or GOLD, Soybean is quietly but consistently building an impressive...
