Economic calendar: Sales figures from Canada and US consumer sentiment data
• US consumer sentiment figures • Canada retail sales data It’s another relatively quiet day ahead on the economic...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• US indices finished Thursday's session lower. The Dow Jones fell 0.5% while S&P 500 lost 0.8% and Nasdaq dropped 1.3% • Mixed...
Global stocks below the flatline Natural gas plunges as much as 11% Negative interest rates headlines after BoE’s announcement After...
Natural gas (NATGAS) dives roughly 11% today, most since January 2019. Natural gas prices are falling as investors await the beginning of the heating season....
U.S. indices plunged after Powell’s speech Jobless claims fell to 860k General Electric (GE.US) sees positive industrial free...
One can notice strong declines on U.S. stock markets after the US open. Looking at the US100 at the daily time frame, the index reached the key support...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.860 million in the week ended September 12th, compared to 0.884 million in the previous...
• BoE leaves monetary policy unchanged • Eurozone CPI falls for 1st time in over 4 years • Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) will...
Bank of England released its interest rate decision just minutes ago. Consensus expected a unanimous 9-0 decision on keeping policy rate and QE unchanged....
The FOMC tried very hard to sound dovish yesterday but with the bull market largely based on ultra-expansive monetary policy and no new action on the horizon...
• BoE monetary policy decision • US weekly jobless claims • OPEC committee meeting While the markets...
• US indices finished Wednesday's session mostly lower. The Dow Jones finished near the flat line while S&P 500 lost 0.5% and Nasdaq...
On the Fed decision day moods on stock markets remained mixed. European equities finished the session near yesterday’s close prices. DAX added 0.29%...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Zero rates are “new normal” Stronger economic...
The Federal Reserve released its latest macroeconomic projections along with its monetary policy announcement. Projections turned out to be more optimistic...
The Fed decision was in line with market expectations. Dot charts shows that rates should stay close to zero to 2023 and long term rate is at 2.5%. Fed...
In less than an hour the Fed will publish its monetary policy decision along with latest macroeconomic projections. It is widely expected that the Federal...
Eastman Kodak Co (KODK.US) shares soared during today’s session amid new findings concerning $765 million loan from the U.S. government. Earlier...
A few moments ago investors were offered The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. The weekly data showed an unexpected crude oil inventories...