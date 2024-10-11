BREAKING: German ZEW index above expectations
The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany jumped to 77.4 pts in September from the 71.5 pts in previous month. Today’s reading came in...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• September ZEW Economic Sentiment figures for Germany and the Eurozone • US industrial production figures • UK Jobless...
• US indices finished Monday's session higher, with the Dow Jones gaining 1.2%, S&P 500 rose 1.3% while the Nasdaq jumped 1.9% • Major...
Mixed session in Europe Wall Street tries to recover recent losses Key Chinese data to be released overnight Monday brought...
Nikola (NKLA.US) shares tumbled anew at the beginning of today’s session. However, as time goes by, bulls have managed to regain control and stock...
The coffee price is more than 5% down during today's session. Looking at the H4 chart from technical point of view, the price returned below the key...
American equities advance amid multiple M&A announcements US500 slightly above 50-hour moving average Oracle reportedly won the...
In the latest report, OPEC sees a decline in demand this year at 9.5 million barrels per day compared to the previous year. The demand forecast for OPEC...
• Yesterday was the worst day of the coronavirus pandemic in terms of new reported cases. The World Health Organization registered over 307k...
• DE30 near major resistance level • AstraZeneca (AZN.UK) resumed COVID-19 vaccine trials • Deutsche Borse (DB1.DE) submits...
DE30 did very well last week despite volatility on Wall Street and hawkish ECB decision. The index also started the week on a positive note but buyers...
• Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in Japan • Week of central bank meetings in the UK, Japan, and the US As...
• US indices finished Friday's session mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.5% and the S&P 500 rising 0.1% while the Nasdaq lost 0.6% • Major...
Unia Europejska informuje, że nie ma zamiaru akceptować jakiejkolwiek umowy handlowej z Wielką Brytanią, jeżeli nie zostanie w pełni respektowana umowa...
European stocks finished trading mixed Wall Street gains but tech sector lags GBP continues slide amid continued EU-UK stand-off Gains...
US indices caught a bid during cash session Dow Jones remains below short-term trendline Nikola plunges as choir of critics increases Major...
Early morning optimism has evaporated on the markets and a return of US investors brings a renewed pressure on the big tech stocks – the same names...
US100 has seen a lot of volatility lately and it’s down largely to these 2 key stocks – Apple and Tesla. Both have seen amazing rallies and...
