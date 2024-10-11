Coronavirus: market update
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. Yesterday a record number of over 302,000 new cases were reported. Europe has...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US CPI inflation report for August was released at 1:30 pm BST. Reading turned out to be a positive surprise with price growth accelerating more than expected....
• Bitcoin trade in sideways move • Bitcoin hashrate is continue to rise • Ethereum Blockchain average price per transaction...
• UK reaches tentative trade agreement with Japan • Number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge across Europe • Volkswagen's...
GBPUSD has been in a free-fall as of late despite overall weakness of the US dollar. The British pound came under pressure when UK PM Johnson said he wanted...
• US inflation figures • ECB speakers on the agenda Economic calendar is quite light today. US CPI data will be the key releases...
• US indices finished Thursday's session lower. The Dow Jones lost 1.5%, S&P 500 dropped 1.8%, Nasdaq plunged 2% • Shares...
• Moderate declines in Europe after ECB decision • US labor market recovery is stalling, Tech stocks lower • Surprise build...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.03 million barrels in the week ended September 4th, following an 9.362 million decline in the previous week and compared...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX.US) stock rose over 3% after the medical lab operator lifted its full-year guidance and profit outlook, citing a faster-than-anticipated...
The highly expected ECB meeting did not result in any policy changes yet it had quite an impact on the markets. Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB,...
• Dow Jones (DE30) testing major resistance level • US Weekly Jobless Claims below 1M • Virtusa (VRTU.US) stock jumped...
ECB presented new macroeconomic forecasts Smaller drop in GDP expected in 2020 followed by slower growth in 2021 EURUSD tested 1.19 on...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.884 million in the week ended September 5th, compared to 0.881 million in the previous...
US100 American tech index has been trading in an upward trend recently. However, the slump we observed last week may launch a bigger downward correction....
European Central Bank announced the latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected. Bond-buying programme was...
• The global pace of new infections is rising again. New coronavirus cases surged back above 286,000 yesterday. The infection rate is the highest...
European markets seesaw ahead of ECB decision DE30 with double top at 13,300 pts ECB rumoured to make small revisions to June's...
The ECB decision (12:45pm BST) and conference (1:30pm) is the most anticipated calendar event this week. Below we present 3 possible scenarios. NEUTRAL The...
