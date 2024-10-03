ECB members strongly hint at rate cut next week
EUR moved lower in the afternoon, erasing all the daily gains. The move was triggered by comments from ECB members Rehn, Villeroy and Lane. Each of the...
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
EUR moved lower in the afternoon, erasing all the daily gains. The move was triggered by comments from ECB members Rehn, Villeroy and Lane. Each of the...
Lack of US and UK sessions limits volatility in Europe Moody's lifts TAG Immobilien's credit rating ECB bankers hint at interest rate cuts...
Governor of the Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda said that the central bank will act cautiously to anchor inflation expectations at 2% during his speech at the...
At the beginning of the week, sentiment in the cryptocurrency market is moderately positive, as seen primarily in the case of Ethereum. Friday's weakening...
09:00 AM BST, Germany - German Business Expectations for May: actual 90.4; forecast 90.5; previous 89.7; 09:00 AM BST, Germany - German...
Today's macro calendar is exceptionally light, and due to holidays in the USA and UK, markets in these countries will remain closed. The only significant...
Asian and Pacific indexes are experiencing a moderately upward session. The most gains are seen in Chinese indexes, ranging from 0.45% to 0.75%....
Indexes on Wall Street end the day with gains supported by a weak dollar. The US500 gained 0.75% to 5325 points and the US100 gained almost 1.20%...
Shares of Israeli freight company ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM.US) are having another successful session today, gaining nearly 8%. The company continues...
The next week could be particularly interesting in the context of recent events. Market sentiment remains very positive, and it seems that any hawkish...
Today's trading session brings a significant rebound in the stock market, supported by the weakening US dollar. The upward trend accelerated...
Christopher Waller, member of the Federal Reserve Board commented US economy today, especially r-star (neutral rate). Waller stance is quite hawkish because...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for May: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 69.6; forecast...
Wall Street indices slightly reduce yesterday's losses at the open Dollar loses, erasing yesterday's gains Bond yields rise The last...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Durable Goods for April: Durables Excluding Transport: previous 0.2% MoM; Durables Excluding...
European markets under pressure at week's end A wave of lawsuits over the Roundup herbicide poses an “existential” threat to the company,...
European equity markets are on track for their worst weekly performance in three weeks, as risk sentiment sours and interest rate bets get pushed...
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday approved 19b-4 applications from Nasdaq, the CBOE and the NYSE to list ETFs linked to the...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
