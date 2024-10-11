EURGBP - recommendation from Nomura
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Company recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
General Motors (GM.US) announced strategic investment in Nikola (NKLA.US). According to the agreement, GM will obtain $2 billion in Nikola common stock,...
• Nasdaq fell over 3% • Dow Jones (US30) is testing major support level • Tesla (TSLA.US) failed to get included into...
A return of US investors after the long weekend results with a fresh dose of gloom. Few markets feel it more than OIL.WTI – down more than 4% today...
Oil: Strong declines in the crude oil market, approx. 10% from the peak History shows that after such a strong rebound wave, which we have seen since...
• Globally the number of new cases dropped below 200k for the first time since mid-July. However, weekend data is prone to distortions so it is too...
European stocks plunged at the beginning of today's session DE30 tests 13,000 pts mark Volkswagen is not seeking deal with Tesla European...
Global equity markets are pulling back ahead of a key Wall Street session. This will be the first US session after a long weekend and the first after S&P...
European markets seen opening higher US traders return from long weekend European Q2 GDP report revision European markets...
Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Tuesday. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi gain 0.5%, Nikkei trades flat while indices from China decline DAX...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
• European stocks end session in green • Growing prospects of the UK leaving the EU without a deal • Labour Day in the...
Natural gas (NATGAS) prices hovered around $ 2.5 / MMBtu, dropping away from a nine-month high of $ 2.71 / MMBtu hit in the previous month, dragged down...
• Cases of the disease are continuing to surge in many countries. On Friday, the number of new daily cases exceeded 300,000 for the first time. With...
The gold market collapsed in the second week of August. The price plunged from its all-time high by around $ 215 per ounce, just over 10%. Gold has obviously...
European stock market rise at the start of a new week DE30 tests 13,000 pts, death cross on the chart Deutsche Bank drops bid for...
European markets seen opening with minor bullish gap Tesla fails to get included in S&P 500, holiday in US and Canada BoC and...
US100 started a new week lower after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced rebalancing to major Wall Street benchmarks. In spite of meeting all requirements,...
