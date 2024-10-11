BREAKING: US Jobless Claims Fall Below 1 Million
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 881 thousand in the week ended August 29th, compared to 1.006 million in the previous...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Stars of tech rally show weakness Apple expects strong demand for its 5G iPhone One of Tesla's top shareholders cuts stake Announcement...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 286,000 new cases reported yesterday. Cases of the disease are continuing...
German paves the way for deficit spending in 2021 DE30 tested 13,450 pts but failed Telefonica (O2D.DE) lost ruling at EU Court of...
Oil prices are moving lower again on Thursday, despite the latest DOE report showing huge declines in inventories and US output. These declines were hurricane...
ISM non-manufacturing expected to drop Jobless claims forecast at 950k Services PMI revisions from Europe and US European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. Dow Jones gained 1.59% and S&P 500 jumped 1.54%. Nasdaq lagged and finished 0.98% higher Upbeat...
• European equities finished session higher • Weak ADP report • Oil price fell despite upbeat EIA report European indices...
BofA issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares are trading significantly lower today as its largest outside shareholder Baillie Gifford trimmed its position in the company to...
Betting company DraftKings Inc (DKNG.US) announced on Wednesday that legendary basketball player Michael Jordan will join its board as a special advisor ...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 9.362 million barrels in the week ended August 28th, following an 4.689 million decline in the previous...
• US stocks hit new all-time high • ADP report below expectations • AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock 15% higher as company...
Bitcoin price slumped today. Price of the major cryptocurrency has pulled back from the key resistance zone at the psychological $12,000 barrier recently...
ADP report on change in US employment in August was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 950k jobs following an upwardly...
US100 US100 has been trading in a very strong upward trend recently. The psychological 12,500 pts handle should act as the nearest resistance to watch...
• India reported the most new COVID-19 cases of any country in the past week, its nearly half a million fresh infections pushing the global tally...
German retail sales disappoint in July DE30 tests post-pandemic peak at 13,300 pts Elon Musk to meet German Economy Minister today Stocks...
