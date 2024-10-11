📈 Solid gains in Europe 🚀
European indices launched today's trading higher after moods were boosted by better-than-expected ISM data yesterday. Gains accelerated after the launch...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European indices seen opening higher ADP report expected to show 950k employment gain in August DOE report expected to show big draw...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.75%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 1.39%. Russell 2000 finished...
• European stocks close mixed at end of volatile session • US equities continue to move higher • US factory activity...
Eastman Kodak (KODK.US) stock rose over 24% after hedge fund D.E. Shaw disclosed a 5.2% stake in the company. One need to remember that D.E. Shaw is a...
Zoom Video Communications (ZM.US) stock surged over 39.0% after the video-conferencing company lifted its annual revenue forecast by more than 30% as it...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in August rose to 56.0 from 54.2 in the previous month. Today’s reading came in...
• Dow Jones and S&P 500 futures erase earlier gains • Zoom Video (ZM.US) quarterly earnings well above expectations • Walmart...
Tesla and Apple performed stock splits after Friday's close Both stocks rallied to fresh all-time highs on Monday Amazon (AMZN.US)...
Copper: Copper at new 2-year highs, 10% increase this year and more than 50% increase from pandemic lows Very strong rebound in demand for...
Tesla (TSLA.US) announced that it will seek up to $5 billion in an additional stock offering. New shares will be offered "at the market" meaning...
• The pandemic continues to rage in parts of the U.S., hot spots in Europe and across big emerging economies including India and Brazil. Latin...
German government revised GDP forecasts for 2020 and 2021 DE30 bounces off the 13,000 pts handle Daimler (DAI.DE) will deliver 1,200...
This week started very well for precious metals and these tendencies are continued on Tuesday. While gold price is getting close to $2000 other metals...
ISM manufacturing expected to improve slightly in August Further slowdown in European inflation Revisions to European PMIs for August Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed with S&P 500 dropping 0.22%, Dow Jones declining 0.78% and Nasdaq gaining 0.68% Moods...
European stocks finished the day lower Dow pressured by rebalancing flows Nasdaq fuelled by post-split rally in Apple and Tesla Euro...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Berkshire Hathaway invested in 5 Japanese trading companies 4 out of 5 stocks traded below book values prior to announcement Warren...