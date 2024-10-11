❗ Technical alert: US100 📈
US100 has been trading in an upward trend recently. However, the price reached the upper limit of the local upward channel, where some resistance may surface....
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Wall Street opens slightly lower Changes in Dow Jones index take effect Tesla and Apple start to trade on post-split basis US...
TD issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.8954 Target:0.8800 Stop:...
The inflation rate in Germany was recorded at 0 % August, after a 0.1 % decline in the previous month and below analysts’ expectations. On...
• Global coronavirus cases surpassed 25 million on Sunday, however the growth rate of new infections around the world has stabilized somewhat....
Brent oil (OIL symbol) prices have not been in the same style of a wild rally as US indices or precious metals but have been moving consistently upwards...
• European stocks higher on upbeat China data • Amazon buys 1,800 electric vans from Daimler (DAI.DE) • Iran to challenge...
• Apple (AAPL.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) stock splits go into effect • Germany’s inflation figures • Markets Closed in the U.K....
• US indices finished Friday's session higher. S&P 500 added 0.7%, while Dow Jones and Nasdaq both gained 0.6% • Major Asian indices...
• European stocks end week lower • Dow Jones is trying to erase 2020 losses • Number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise...
MGM (MGM.US) will lay off 18K previously furloughed employees in the U.S., making their job cuts permanent, as the global travel slowdown is negatively...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:125.30 Target:122.80 Stop:...
Big Lots (BIG.US) reported better than expected quarterly results. The discount retailer earned $2.75 per share above analysts' expectations of $2.70...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. However some regions of the world begin to show a slight decline in number of...
• Dow Jones (US30) on track to erase 2020 losses • US consumer spending and personal income above estimates • Coca-Cola...
Core PCE prices in the US which exclude food and energy rose 1.3 % year-over-year in July, following 0.9 % gain in June and above market expectations...
USDCAD has been trading in a downward trend recently. Looking at the H4 interval, the pair broke below the support at 1.3135 and the declines accelerated....
• Bitcoin fails to capitalize of Fed's inflationary policy • Bitcoin miners' holdings hit two-year high • A “critical...
