DE30: Stocks trade mixed after Abe resignation
Stocks in Europe trade mix after Japanese PM resigned DE30 realizes range of the head and shoulders pattern Delivery Hero (DHER.DE)...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
JPY gained on reports saying that the Japanese Prime Minister Abe plans to resign surfaced. One of the ruling party members later confirmed that Abe intends...
European equities seen opening slightly higher today Japanese PM Abe reportedly plans to resign GDP reports from France and Canada Global...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.57%, S&P 500 increased 0.17% while Nasdaq dropped 0.34% Moods in...
• FED Powell announces new approach to stimulating US economy • US weekly jobless claims slightly above 1M • US stocks...
Walmart (WMT.US) confirmed to CNBC that it’s joining forces with Microsoft in order to acquire TikTok's operations. The purchase of a technology...
Burlington Stores (BURL.US) a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for...
• FED announces policy shift • US weekly jobless claims slightly above 1M • US GDP contraction revised lower • Netflix...
US500 and US100 have soared to fresh all-time highs after the speech from Fed’s Jerome Powell. Powell announced average inflation targeting that...
Long-awaited Powell's speech has begun at 2:10 pm BST. Federal Reserve chief announced a change in how Fed defines its inflation target. Instead of...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.006 million in the week ended August 22nd, after 1.1 million thousand in the previous...
Apple surpassed $2 trillion market capitalization Very good performance in the pandemic environment Potential iPhone 12 announcement...
The Jackson Hole symposium was the floor for announcing major policy moves in the past. Ben Bernanke announced QE2 and QE3 there and Mario Draghi introduced...
• Daily coronavirus case count is once again nearing records with more than 273,000 new cases reported yesterday. Many South American countries...
Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the USDCAD has been stuck in local sideways move recently. However, the price reached the key support today...
European stocks slide on Thursday DE30 approaches 13,100 pts Powell's speech at 2:10 pm BST in the spotlight Stocks in...
Jackson Hole meetings begin today US private consumption seen dropping hard in Q2 2020 Dell and HP among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.02% while Nasdaq rallied 1.73%. Both indices finished trading at record...
• European stocks higher, DAX at 6-month high • S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit new highs • Oil price at 5-month highs European...
