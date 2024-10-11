NIO gains after UBS upgrades the stock
NIO (NIO.US) stock rose sharply yesterday after once bearish analyst Paul Gongin from UBS upgraded company's shares to neutral from sell and raised...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
One can observe a strong rebound in the gold and silver market in the second half of the session. Gold gained over 0.6% and silver jumped over 2%....
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.689 million barrels in the week ended August 21st, following an 1.632 million decline in the previous week...
• Nasdaq hits wew record high • US Durable Goods Orders above estimates • Nordstrom (JWN.US) posted disappointing quarterly...
US durable orders report for July was a key point in today's calendar. Data showed headline orders rise by 11.2% MoM, against expected 4.3% MoM increase....
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that the price of this precious metal has...
• New coronavirus cases start to pick-up after weekend dip. Yesterday over 248k new infections were reported. Meanwhile health authorities confirmed...
European equities gain DE30 bounces off 13,000 pts area Wirecard (WDI.DE) to cut 730 jobs Stocks in Europe are pushing higher...
Brent is trading at the highest level since March after breaking above local consolidation range. Resistance at $46.50 is being tested currently. Strong...
Rally on stock markets slows US durable goods order for July Rally on the global stock markets has eased recently as investors are...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Nasdaq gained 0.76%, S&P 500 closed 0.36% higher and Dow Jones dropped 0.21% Mixed...
• Hurricanes Laura and Marco approaching US coast • CB Consumer Conference lowest since the pandemic began • US and China...
J.M. Smucker (SJM.US) – posted quarterly earnings of $2.37 per share, well above analysts' expectations of $1.67 a share. Revenue also...
• Top US and Chinese officials talked over Phase One trade deal • Hurricane Laura is approaching the United States • Weak...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 84.8 in August 2020, from the previous month's 92.6 and compared to market expectations...
Silver: Silver is halfway to historic heights and is currently consolidating arond the $26-27 per ounce area The historical comparison shows that...
• Following yesterday's decline, the number of new coronavirus cases is rising again. Recent data showed that COVID-19 may continue to spread ...
Looking at the platinum chart from a technical point of view, one can see that the price bounced off the key support recently ($900 area). Green zone on...
Stocks gain on US-China trade call DE30 breaks above resistance at 13,100 pts German Q2 GDP revised higher European stock...
