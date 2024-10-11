DE30 recovers from post-PMI dip
European stock recovered from early decline DE30 closes in on 12,900 pts Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) to replace Wirecard in DAX index European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
European stock recovered from early decline DE30 closes in on 12,900 pts Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) to replace Wirecard in DAX index European...
A set of preliminary PMI indices for August from France and Germany has been released this morning. Releases turned out to be mixed with French data being...
Since announcing the 5-1 split 10 days ago Tesla (TSLA.US) shares soared by stunning 40%, extending the post-COVID rally to stunning 470% and closing above...
Preliminary PMI indices for August from Europe and the United States Polish retail sales seen lower in August Foot Locker (FL.US)...
US indices finished yesterday’s session with gains. S&P 500 jumped 0.32%, Nasdaq added 1.06% and Dow Jones closed 0.17% higher Stocks...
• ECB uncertain about the economic outlook • Disappointing US jobless claim report • Tech rally lifts US indices European...
Tesla Inc. (TSLA.US) stock price rose above the $1,900 level for the first time on Tuesday following a late Monday price target boost from Wedbush Securities....
Crude price managed to break below the upward trend line today and the downward move accelerated. Looking at the H1 interval, as long as the price sits...
• FOMC Minutes disappoint market bulls • US jobless claims above 1mln • Intel (INTC.US) announces $10B stock buyback plan US...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.106 million in the week ended August 15th, after 963 thousand in the previous period,...
US retailers benefit from strong US spending Post-pandemic recovery quicker than expected E-commerce drives revenue gains in May-July...
• Despite the fact that coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace globally, several countries have seen the number of new infections slowing...
Stocks drop after FOMC minutes release DE30 tested 50% retracement at 12,750 pts Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) reaches agreement with...
SEB issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.1838 Target:...
Less dovish than expected FOMC minutes triggered a major repricing on the global financial markets. Stock markets pulled back along with precious metals....
Risk-off moods after FOMC minutes release CBRT and Norges Bank to announce policy decision ECB minutes and US jobless claims to be...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower after FOMC minutes turned out to be less dovish than market expected. S&P 500 closed 0.44%...
• Apple (AAPL.US) becomes first US company to be worth $2 trillion • FED released minutes from its July meeting • Gold...
Minutes from the FOMC meeting that took place in July has just been released. The publication did not bring much surprise. During the last meeting, ...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator