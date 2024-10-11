🍏Apple worth $2 trillion! 📱
Apple (AAPL.US) is now worth $2 trillion and become the most valuable company in the world. The iPhone maker hit the market after its stock price...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 1.632 million barrels in the week ended August 14th, following an 4.512 million decline in the previous...
• Pelosi hints Democrats might pare stimulus plan • US-China trade talks postponed • Cree (CREE.US) stock fell due to disappointing...
Canadian inflation data was released at 1.30pm BST. Annual inflation decreased to 0.1% y / y from 0.7% y / y, although inflation was expected to...
In spite of unfavourable conditions on the BRL market, a price of coffee climbed back above 120 cents per pound. Coffee price is being boosted by continued...
• After two days of decline, the number of new daily coronavirus cases has again surpassed 250,000. As the number of infections increases, more...
US indices have been moving in an upward trend for some time. Declines caused by the coronavirus panic have been completely erased on Nasdaq and S&P...
European markets recover from morning dip DE30 climbs back above 12,900 pts RWE (RWE.DE) launches share issue European stock...
FOMC minutes to be release in the evening OPEC+ JMMC meets in the afternoon Nvidia (NVDA.US) among today's earnings reporters European...
US indices gained yesterday with Nasdaq and S&P 500 reaching fresh record highs. S&P 500 gained 0.23% and Nasdaq added 0.73%. Dow Jones finished...
• Europe braces for second wave of infections • S&P500 (US500) contracts near record highs • Gold price back above...
• S&P500 approaching record highs • Positive data from US housing market • Kohl’s (KSS.US) quarterly results...
Gold: Gold returned above $ 2,000 an ounce due to the weak dollar Still a clear divergence...
EURUSD surged above 1.19 handle today. Despite better than expected data from the US, the pair still sits at 2-year highs. Looking at the chart from a...
A set of US housing market reports was released at 1:30 pm BST today. Housing starts for July came in at 1496k, or 22.6% MoM higher (1245k expected). Building...
Walmart (WMT.US) stock jumped over 6% in pre-market after company posted better than expected second-quarter results. Company reported adjusted...
• A surge in new cases has forced many countries that had appeared to have the virus under control to re-impose restrictions. Vietnam is one...
European stocks trade higher DE30 breaks above resistance at 12,950 pts after recovering from morning dip Covestro (1COV.DE) expects...
