Economic calendar: US durable goods orders and UoM sentiment
Futures point to lower opening of European cash session Waller's speech, durable goods orders and UoM data in focus The SEC officially approved...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
UK Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel (M/M) Apr: -2.3% (est -0.5%; prevR -0.2%) - Retail Sales Inc Auto Fuel (Y/Y): -2.7% (est -0.3%; prevR 0.4%) -...
The last session of the week in APAC markets resulted in declines in most of the major indexes from the region. Japan's Nikkei is losing nearly...
Nvidia presented great financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, announced a stock split and a dividend increase. In response, the company's...
Arista Networks (ANET.US) is losing nearly 4% today, but at one point the network switch and data center company's stock was losing nearly 7%. The...
Gold futures are losing 1.5% today as bond yields rise and the dollar index (USDIDX) rebounds, following strong preliminary US PMI data for May. The market...
Bitcoin loses 2.7% today and drops below $68.000 level as US dollar and yields surged after much stronger than expected US flash PMI readings. Strong...
US Kansas City Fed Composute came in -2 vs -7 and -8 previously (-1 in Manufacturing vs -13 previously)
EIA Natural Gas inventories change came in 78 bcf (billion cubic feets) vs 85 bcf exp. and 70 bcf previously. NATGAS loses after US inventories change...
U.S. indexes gain, driven by Nvidia (NVDA.US) shares but gains slowed somewhat after the open, and the PMI reading put additional pressure on stock...
Nvidia showed its results for 1Q25. The company again beat expectations. Revenues of the most important Data Center segment rose 427%...
US new homes sales for April came in 634 k vs 678 k exp. and 693 k previously (revised to 665 k) (-4.7% vs -2.2% exp. and 8.8% previously) Reading...
US S&P PMI Services came in 54.8 (the highest since May 2023) vs 51.2 exp. and 51.3 previously US S&P PMI Manufacturing PMI came in 50.9...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,794K; forecast 1,794K; previous 1,786K; Initial...
IFR has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair, with the following parameters. Entry...
Ethereum is gaining 0.70% today, returning above $3,800. This week could be crucial for the cryptocurrency market due to several significant catalysts. One...
09:30 AM BST, United Kingdom - PMI Data: S&P Global/CIPS UK Composite PMI: actual 52.8; forecast 54.0; previous 54.1; S&P...
09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for May: HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 52.3; forecast 52.0; previous 51.7; HCOB Eurozone...
Nvidia delivered the goods when it came to its earnings report for the last quarter. It reported another quarter of record-breaking revenue, up 18% from...