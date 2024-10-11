❗ Silver soars again 📈
Silver continues recovery and gains almost 2% today. Prices of precious metals are supported by weak US dollar and continued, strong ETF purchases. Silver...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European and US futures trade slightly lower US housing market data Earnings reports from major US retailers S&P 500...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Nasdaq gained 1% and closed at a record level, S&P 500 gains 0.27% and finished slightly below...
European equities finished the session slightly higher S&P 500 approaching record highs EURUSD nearing the 1.19 mark After...
Summary: Natural gas prices are once again on the rise Weather forecasts indicating possible heat waves stand for recent surge Fundamentals...
USDJPY started a new week with a downward move. However the pair is trading near a key support. Looking at the H1 interval, the area marked with the green...
U.S. equities rise to start the week Poor NY Empire State Index data in August Nvidia (NVDA.US) hits fresh ATH as the company is...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:1.1855 Target:1.1558 Stop:...
• Many countries around the world have started reimposing new restrictions amid surging numbers on new infection numbers. Concerns about a second...
• European stock market start the week mixed • Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Europe • Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE)...
Among the precious metals, palladium is the best performer at the beginning of the week, rising over 2.3%. In the meantime, silver rose 1% and gold has...
• Trump signals pressure on Alibaba and other Chinese companies • Second-tier US and Canada data will be released in the afternoon Economic...
• US indices finished Friday's session mixed. Dow Jones climbed 1.8%, S&P 500 added 0.7% but Nasdaq closed flat • Risk-off...
• Deadlock on US stimulus negotiations • Weaker than expected US retail sales figures • Gold set for first weekly...
US indices started today’s session with a downward move, but the buyers managed to erase early losses and currently the tech index is trading 0,1%...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. Even countries that had appeared to have curbed the spread of the virus have...
• US stimulus negotiations remain at a standstill • US Retail Sales data below forecast • Baidu (BIDU.US) stock drop despite...
Retail sales in the United States grew by 1.2% month-over-month in July, following 8.4% gain in June and below market expectations of 1.9%...
Looking at the H1 interval, one can see that EURUSD has been trading in a sideways move recently. However looking at the H1 chart in near term, the 1.1800...
