❗ Stocks slide ahead of US retail sales data 📉
European stock indices and US equity futures are pulling back during the final trading day of the week. Investors await crucial retail sales data from...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
European stock indices and US equity futures are pulling back during the final trading day of the week. Investors await crucial retail sales data from...
• Global P2P Bitcoin trading volume surging • Ethereum fees are crippling DeFi’ growth • German government has...
European stock market start the day lower DE30 tests lower limit of the Overbalance structure Daimler (DAI.DE) reaches settlement...
US retail sales data expected to show increase in July Q2 GDP report from Poland European stock markets opened slightly lower today...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.29%, S&P 500 slipped 0.20% but Nasdaq gained 0.27% Gains could...
• US Jobless Claims lowest since March • US will maintain tariffs on European goods • Poor oil demand forecasts • Gold...
A rally on Wall-Street doesn’t seem to be slowing down with technological stocks once again driving gains and pulling US500 close to all-time highs...
• US jobless claims below 1 million • Apple (AAPL.US) readies subscription bundles to boost services • Cisco (CSCO.US)...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.963 million in the week ended August 8th, after 1.19 million in the previous period,...
Tech companies announce stock splits after market rally Split itself does not have impact on investors' holdings Positive market...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count rising to almost 21 million. Cases of the disease are continuing...
European equities struggle on Thursday DE30 holds above 13,000 pts Earnings from Thyssenkrupp, RWE and Deutsche Wohnen European...
Precious metals markets have been slowly recovering following tuesday’s rapid sell-off. On Wednesday declines were deepened, but eventually these...
Mixed moods ahead of European session open Jobless claims seen falling slightly Monthly Chinese data to be released overnight Global...
US indices posted strong gains yesterday, thanks to a rally in tech stocks. S&P 500 gained 1.40%, Dow Jones added 1.05% and Nasdaq surged 2.13% Moods...
• European stocks hit 3-week highs • US oil inventories fall for 3rd week • UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in Q2 • Lack...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 4.512 million barrels in the week ended August 7th, following an 7.373 million decline in the previous...
• Negotiation deadlock over the new coronavirus relief package. • Tesla (TSLA.US) announced five-for-one stock split • Moderna’s...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator