US Inflation Rate Above Forecasts
Annual inflation rate in the US increased 1 % in July from 0.6% in June and above analysts’ expectations of 0.8%. It is the highest reading in four...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Looking at the daily time frame, one can see that USDJPY is trading higher following a break above the downward trend line.The price returned above the...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing. WHO announced that more than 100,000 cases of C0VID-19 are being reported...
A massive volatility could have been observed on the precious metals market recently. Daily gold price swings exceeded 4% while silver price dropped 10%...
European markets recover from overnight drop DE30 trades back above 12,900 pts Evotec (EVT.DE) and Leoni (LEO.DE) report earnings European...
Tuesday was very lively for precious metals. Following minor correction on Friday and some indecisiveness on Monday both Gold and Silver prices tumbled...
European futures trade lower ahead of cash open UK GDP declines over 20% in Q2 2020 US CPI and European production on the agenda European...
US indices erased gains and turned lower at the end of yesterday's session. S&P 500 declined 0.80%, Dow Jones dropped 0.38% while Nasdaq...
• President Trump is looking to cut capital gains taxes • Russia approved the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine • S&P...
During today's session, we see solid declines in the precious metals market. The price of gold drops more than 4% and the price of silver fell almost...
• S&P 500 rise for 7th straight session • President Trump is considering a capital gains tax cut • Inovio Pharmaceuticals...
During Tuesday's session we can observe positive sentiment in the equity markets. The German index DE30 rose by almost 2.5%, and similar increases...
Gold Precious metals react to rise in US yields and strengthening of the US dollar Gold price dropped below $2,000 per ounce. Key support...
• Recent data from Reuters shows that the spread of the disease is still accelerating across the world. It took almost six months to reach 10...
Global equities rally on Trump's tax cut idea DE30 jumps above 13,000 pts Zalando (ZAL.DE) reported Q2 earnings European...
Gold prices are down today for the second time in the past 3 days after rallying strongly in July. Prices were as high as $2074 per ounce last Friday but...
German ZEW seen little changed in July API data points to another inventory draw RBNZ to announce rate decision at night European...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.27% while Dow Jones added 1.30%. On the other hand, Nasdaq dropped 0.39% Optimism...
