Daily summary: Global stocks slightly higher despite US-China tensions
• US President signed executive orders on coronavirus relief • China announced sanctions against 11 US politicians and heads...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• COVID-19 continues to spread across the world - with nearly 20 million confirmed infections in 188 countries. Worst affected countries are...
• President Trump signs relief order • Number of COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 5 million • Marriott (MAR.US) ...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Shares of Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK.US) plunged 40% in pre-market trading today. Rapid sell-off is followed by reports that Kodak’s $765 million loan...
Summary: The fundamental factors in the coffee market are getting better Waiting for a deficit this season, a sharp drop in inventories The...
European stock advance on Monday DE30 lags behind European peers Financial Times targets Wirecard (WDI.DE) with new report Most...
In spite of USD gaining against all major peers, precious metals trade higher at the start of a new week. Gold and silver make small gains after Friday's...
Risk-on moods as Trump signs Executive Orders Almost bare economic calendar today A lot of US earnings releases Risk-on moods...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the start of a new week. Kospi trades 1.4% higher, S&P/ASX 200 gains 1.7% and Nifty adds 0.8%. Indices from...
• The US economy added 1.76 million jobs in July 2020 • Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat • Gold...
• The pandemic shows no signs of slowing down. The number of new cases continues to increase rapidly on all continents. As new infections increase,...
• US Economy added more jobs in July than expected • Trump signs orders banning TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US • Uber...
The US economy added 1.763 million jobs in July, compared to record 4.8 million increase in June and above market expectations of 1.580 million....
USDJPY has been trading in a downward trend recently. The price bounced off the upper limit of the 1:1 structure, and pulled back below the key resistance...
• Bitcoin is approaching 12k level • Ethereum Classic suffers second 51% attack in a week • Goldman Sachs is considering...
NFP report release at 1:30 pm BST ADP report hinted on a disappointing jobs growth EURUSD pulls back from 1.19 area The US...
European stocks started the day lower DAX tests short-term support at 12,550 pts HelloFresh (HFG.DE) gains as German coronavirus...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
