Economic calendar: Labour market data and geopolitics
European stocks seen opening flat NFP expected to show 1.5 million jobs gain Canada set to retaliate against US tariffs European...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Facebook (FB.US) was a star during Thursday session as shares soared more than 6% to new all-time high. That was a result of new feature called Reels that...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.64%, Dow Jones added 0.68% and Nasdaq jumped 1% Donald...
• US Stocks slightly higher as stimulus bill talks continue • BOE sees slower economic recovery from COVID hit • Precious...
The US dollar is losing ground after the recent words of Donald Trump. The US president wrote on his Twitter that he instructed his staff to continue work...
Western Digital (WDC.US)— stock plunged over 16% after the company posted its fourth-quarter financial results. The data storage company’s...
Looking at the US30 index at M15 interval, one can see that the price bounced off the key support marked with the lower limit of 1:1 structure and previous...
• Stimulus talks deadlocked • US Initial Jobless Claims data better than expected • Roku (ROKU.US) added 3.2 million...
US initial jobless claims data released at 1:30 pm BST showed 1186k million people filing for unemployment insurance for the first time. The reading came...
Earnings season in Europe is in full swing with numerous blue chip companies reporting Q2 results each day. The second quarter of 2020 was widely expected...
• Coronavirus continues to spread at near-record pace with global case count rising to almost 19 million. Even in parts of the world that had...
German factory orders surge in June DE30 fails at 12,750 pts resistance for the third time Earnings reports from Merck, Lufthansa...
A rally on Silver continues unabated as prices are up nearly 3% today despite some USD appreciation. Returns are much more impressive when we look at the...
Global stock market mixed ahead of European session open Jobless claims data tops the calendar today Booking Holdings and TripAdvisor...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 7:00 am BST. The Bank left rates unchanged and the decision was unanimous. However, British pound...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. Nasdaq gained 0.52% and reached a new all-time high for the 31st time this year. S&P 500...
• Negotiations progress on next coronavirus stimulus package • Silver climbs to over 7-year high, Gold hit new ATH • Oil...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.373 million barrels in the week ended July 31st, following an 10.612 million decline in the previous week...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 58.1 in July of from 57.1 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 55.0. ...
