US OPEN: Progress on stimulus negotiations lifts US stocks higher
• Progress on new coronavirus relief package • U.S and China will discuss trade agreement on August 15th • Disney (DIS.US)...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
• Progress on new coronavirus relief package • U.S and China will discuss trade agreement on August 15th • Disney (DIS.US)...
ADP employment report for July was released at 1:15 pm BST and was expected to show an addition of 1.2 million jobs. However, the report showed a gain...
Nikola (NKLA.US)— stock plunged over 15% in pre-market trading after the company posted weaker than expected quarterly results. The hybrid...
Oil prices are moving sharply up today for both Brent (OIL) and WTI (OIL.WTI) after yesterday’s API report showed major decline in inventories. Using...
GOLD Precious metals continue to rally. Gold price surged above $2,000 yesterday, and the upward move is being continued today. Looking at the chart...
• The number of new coronavirus cases has risen again after few days of declines. The three most infected countries - USA, Brazil and Russia...
European stock markets add to previous gains DE30 paints a double top in the 12,750 pts area Allianz, BMW and Deutsche Post reported...
European stocks launched the session higher ADP report expected to show employment gain ISM non-manufacturing seen dropping in July Upbeat...
Markets are once again playing down issues like coronavirus pandemic or rising US-China tensions as earnings season shows Q2 wasn't as bad as feared....
US indices finished yesterday's session with small gains. S&P 500 added 0.36%, Nasdaq gained 0.35% and Dow Jones jumped 0.62% Stocks...
• Mixed quarterly results from Europe • Stimulus worries weigh on market sentiment • Gold above $2000 per ounce European...
Spot gold continued to rise and surpassed the historic level of $2,000. Gold rally could continue especially if there is another round of QE from the US...
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry(market):105.92 Target:104.00 Stop:...
• Pandemic is accelerating the fastest in the United States and Latin America however situation is getting worse in Europe as many countries...
• Tiktok-Microsoft deal increases tensions between the US and China • Investors await stimulus talk outcome • Walt...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Looking at GBPUSD from a technical point of view, we can see that the price is trading near the key support. The lower limit of 1:1 structure is located...
Oil: OPEC + officially from August 1 may increase production by 2 million barrels per day A key aspect for OPEC is to keep US shale production low to...
Stocks dropped after European cash session launch DE30 struggles near 12,600 pts Earnings reports from Infineon (IFX.DE) and Bayer...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator