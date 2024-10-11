Crypto newsletter: Bulls return - Bitcoin crosses $11,000
• Bitcoin is testing $11,100 resistance level • Growing correlation between Bitcoin and gold • Ripple become the...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European indices try to recover DAX tests 12,500 pts but fails to break above Nemetschek (NEM.DE) gains after earnings report release Stocks...
Market moods mixed after Big Tech earnings GDP reports from Spain, Italy and Canada Oil companies among today's earnings reporters Earnings...
Thursday was very turbulent on financial markets with the US dollar tumbling and the majority of equity indices diving on COVID concerns and Trump’s...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 closed 0.38% lower, Dow Jones dropped 0.85% and Nasdaq gained 0.43%. Moods...
• Four Big Tech companies due to report Q2 results after the market close • US Economy shrinks at record 32.9% • European...
The world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD.US) announced today that total revenue for the Q2 fell by 17.7%. Total global revenue from...
• President Trump suggests delaying US Election • Four Big Tech companies will report their Q2 earnings after the market close • United...
Long-awaited US GDP report for Q2 2020 was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data showed that the US economy shrank at an annualized 32.9% QoQ. Market...
US index futures are trading slightly lower before the start of the US session. Looking technically at Dow Jones (US30), we can see that the price reached...
Four Big Tech companies will report their Q2 earnings reports today after the Wall Street session closes. Reports are likely to have a big impact on a...
• Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, with the disease accelerating the fastest in the United States and South America. • ...
Indices plunge on virus fears and weak German GDP DE30 tests 12,500 pts Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) reports €800 million operating...
German GDP report for Q2 2020 was released at 9:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a drop of 9% QoQ decline but instead point to a 10.1% QoQ contraction....
Continued pick-up in global Covid-19 cases and new record reached in daily cases yesterday exert pressure on European equities. Stocks from the Old Continent...
Silver is one of the big winners in July as precious metals gained on USD weakness and extreme central bank policies. While the Fed assured investors yesterday...
US GDP seen contracting annualized 34% in Q2 2020 Germany GDP seen shrinking 9% QoQ Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook to release...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 closed 1.24% higher, Dow Jones added 0.61% and Nasdaq rallied 1.35%. Moods...
Fed leaves rates unchanged Wall Street moves higher Boeing lowers 787 production rate Trump threatens Big Tech Pending...
