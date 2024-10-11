Stocks gain as Powell maintains dovish stance
Jerome Powell started the press conference at 7:30 pm BST and repeated that the Federal Reserve remains committed to use all of its tools to help the economy....
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Jerome Powell started the press conference at 7:30 pm BST and repeated that the Federal Reserve remains committed to use all of its tools to help the economy....
FOMC decided to leave interest rates at unchanged levels. Decision was unanimous. Currency swap lines were extended until the end of Q1 2021. The Fed said...
Donald Trump sent a tweet saying that in case Congress fails to "bring fairness to Big Tech", he will do it himself via Executive Orders. Executives...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The US Department of Energy released the latest oil inventories report at 3:30 pm BST. Key takeaways from the report: Oil inventories: -10.6mb...
US stock market opens with minor gains, FOMC decision in spotlight US30 eyes test of upward trendline Shopify (SHOP.US) reports 97%...
General Motors Co. (GM.US) reported a quarterly loss of 50 cents per share, while analysts expected much wider loss of $1.77 per share loss. Revenue came...
Silver Precious metals prices have been very volatile as of late. Gold and silver prices surged to fresh YTD highs. For gold these were also the highest...
Boeing (BA.US) reported Q2 results ahead of the Wall Street session open today. Revenue came in at $11.8 billion (exp. $12.99 billion) while loss per share...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 16.91 million of which more than 663 000 died and over 10.48 million recovered. • US...
The Fed has managed to turn around markets in March and ever since then investors count on the US central bank to boost sentiment. The decision is at 7pm...
• European equities mixed at open • DE30 is testing important support level • Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) quarterly losses lower...
USDJPY has been trading in a downward trend recently. The pair broke below the key support at 106.00 level on Monday and as long as the price sits below,...
• FOMC interest rate decision • EIA weekly report is expected to show 1.0 million barrels build-up • PayPal Inc (PYPL.US), Boeing...
• US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 lost 0.7%, Dow Jones dropped 0.8% while Nasdaq retreated 1.3%. •...
• ECB extends dividend ban • Republicans roll Out $1 Trillion Senate stimulus plan • FED extends Lending Programs to end...
DR Horton (DHI) - The home builder reported quarterly profit of $ 1.72, which beat the estimate of $ 1.27. Quarterly Results Earnings per share rose 36.51%....
• Republicans unveil $1 trillion pandemic recovery plan • BioNTech (BNTX.US) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.US) begin the next phase of...
US100 is trading in a local downward correction. However, looking at a M15 interval, one can see that the downward move stopped at key intraday support,...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator