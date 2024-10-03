BREAKING: Euro erases declines after upbeat PMI reading from Germany
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for May: French HCOB Manufacturing PMI May P: 46.7 (est 45.9; prev 45.3) HCOB Services PMI...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
More
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
More
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
More
08:15 AM BST, France - PMI Data for May: French HCOB Manufacturing PMI May P: 46.7 (est 45.9; prev 45.3) HCOB Services PMI...
Today's macroeconomic calendar includes several interesting publications. The most important of these will be the PMI releases for the services and...
Indices from Asia and the Pacific are experiencing a mixed session. The biggest gains are seen in Japan's Nikkei 225 (+0.90%), Australia's...
Nvidia beat market expectations for another consecutive quarter. In addition to outperforming expectations on all of its most significant financials, the...
The FOMC Minutes presented set a moderate but nonetheless hawkish tone in the stock markets. Comments suggesting uncertainty about the scale of the...
The publication of the FOMC Minutes did not cause undue volatility in the markets. The benchmark US100 retreated slightly, and the dollar appreciated after...
The transcript of the latest FOMC meeting has just been released. The Fed bankers communicated the need to keep rates at higher levels for a longer period...
NATGAS is adding close to 5% today on the back of a weather forecast update, which indicates that we will face significantly warmer-than-expected temperatures...
The UK will head to the polls on July 4th. This election has been expected for some time, so it is no wonder that UK asset prices have been remarkably...
Today's release of the FOMC minutes from the US central bank's May 1 meeting has a chance to raise volatility on the dollar and equity markets...
United States - EIA Data:; Crude Oil Inventories: forecast Actual: 1.820M. Forecast -2.400M; previous -2.508M; Gasoline Inventories:...
US Existing Home Sales Apr: 4.14M (est 4.23M; prev R 4.22M) - Existing Home Sales (M/M): -1.9% (est 0.8%; prev R -3.7%) - Median Home Price For Existing...
The U.S. dollar gains ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes (7 PM BST), and indexes post small gains ahead of Nvidia results (NVDA.US, after the...
The shares of Target Corp (TGT.US), the US large format retail giant, are losing nearly 7.9% before the opening of the Wall Street session, following the...
DAX is down 0.30% at the time of publication Potential Chinese tariffs remain on the table Lagarde from the ECB takes a dovish stance European...
The price of cocoa remains above the critical support level of $7,000 per ton. However, since the peak at $11,500, the correction has exceeded 30%, theoretically...
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept interest rates unchanged at 5.50% today. The statement was relatively more hawkish than before, causing a sharp...
Nvidia is not the only company set to report massive earnings data on Wednesday. M&S has posted some stellar growth figures for the previous quarter,...
UK price growth fell last month, with the annual headline rate falling to 2.3% from 3.2%. This is the lowest level since the summer of 2021, and was driven...