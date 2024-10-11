US OPEN: US-China tensions pull Wall Street lower
• Deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and China • Verizon (VZ.US) reported better than expected quarterly earnings • Intel...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Gold prices hit $1,900 an ounce on Friday, moving closer to its all-time high of $1,920 from September of 2011 as growing tensions between the US...
Bulls have surrendered this week after a long upward move. However, looking at the US tech index from a technical point of view, one can see that the price...
• U.S. banks allowed to provide crypto custody services • Russian Lawmakers pass major Crypto bill • As volatility returns,...
Stocks drop despite solid PMIs from Europe DE30 recovers after testing 12,800 pts BASF (BAS.DE) settles asbestos lawsuit European...
German and French releases of flash PMIs for July turned out to be solid. While French reading showed a very strong beat in services and small miss in...
PMIs from US, UK and EU for July American Express and Verizon to report earnings Risk-off moods can be spotted on the global financial...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower amid deteriorating virus data and renewed US-China stand-off. S&P 500 closed 1.23% lower, Dow...
• European stocks little-changed • Disappointing US Jobless Claims report • Gold is approaching $1900 level Major European...
Within the last few minutes, gold had almost hit a resistance level of $ 1,900 an ounce. Historic highs are located around $ 1,921 an ounce. Weak dollar...
Whirlpool (WHR.US) posted earnings of $ 2.15 per share for the second quarter, compare to analysts’ expectations of $1 a share . Revenue also came...
As expected, SARB, the central bank of South Africa, decided to cut interest rates. The main rate is now 3.5%, up from 3.75% previously. The reduction...
• US Initial Jobless Claims highest since March • Tesla (TSLA.US) and Microsoft (MSFT.US) quarterly results above expectations • Twitter...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.42 million in the week ended July 18th, after 1.3 million in the previous period,...
After a streak of reports from big banks, the earnings stream became more diverse this week. Investors were served financial statements from tech firms,...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached almost 15.39 million of which more than 630 000 died and over 9.37 million recovered. • US...
European stocks post minor gains DE30 halts pullback near 50-hour moving average ECB may ask banks to halt dividend payments for...
UK100 has been trading in a sideways move recently. As long as the price stays between 6,290 and 5,960, continued range trading looks to be the base case...
