Economic calendar: Earnings from Twitter and Intel
Mixed moods amid US-China escalation CBRT expected to hold rates unchanged Intel and Twitter to report after session close Global...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US indices finished yesterday's session with minor gains. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones added 0.62% and Nasdaq closed 0.24% higher Bears...
US-China tensions on the rise California with more confirmed Covid-19 cases than New York Gold at 9-year high, silver at levels not...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Group recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
The US Department of Energy released the latest data on the change in oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST. Report showed inventory builds in two categories...
Wall Street opens more or less flat Russell 2000 (US2000) attempts to clear long-term resistance Pfizer (PFE.US) and BionTech (BNTX.US)...
The Australian Dollar is the strongest currency among majors. During today's session Aussie rose 0.55% to 0.7173 against the US Dollar, reaching the...
USDCAD Let’s start today’s analysis with the USDCAD which has been trading in a downward trend recently. According to the Overbalance strategy,...
Leaders of the European Union member countries reached an agreement on a massive €750 billion post-Covid recovery fund. Negotiations took over 4 days...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached surpassed 15.11 million of which more than 620 000 died and over 9.13 million recovered. • US...
• Total number of COVID-19 cases surpassed 15 million • US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston • Allianz...
During the Asian session, gold rose to as high as $1,866 an ounce, a level not seen since 2011, as recent agreement among EU leaders on a massive coronavirus...
• Microsoft Corp. (MSFT.US) and Tesla (TSLA.US) among earnings reporters • Canada’s inflation figures • EIA weekly...
• US indices finished yesterday's session in mixed moods. S&P 500 added 0.2%, Dow Jones gained 0.6% while Nasdaq lost 0.8% •...
• EU leaders agreed on a €750 billion recovery fund • Stimulus negotiations in the US • Gold at 9-year high, Silver...
Today's data from the Canadian economy turned out worse than expected. Canadian retail sales increased by 18.7% MoM for May, although an increase of...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached almost 14.90 million of which more than 614 000 died and over 8.95 million recovered. • US...
Oil prices rose more than 3% during today's session, with WTI futures around $42.36 a barrel and Brent crude near $44.80 a barrel boosted by optimism...
• US lawmakers continue to discuss the next stimulus package • Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported a 28.5% drop in quarterly revenue • Philip...
