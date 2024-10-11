Commodity Wrap - Soybean, Silver, Gold, Oil
Soybean Soybean price return to 900 cents area US crop quality data caused a pullback on the soybean market. Combined amount of "good"...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) is among companies that released their second-quarter earnings reports before today’s U.S. market open. As an iconic brand and...
European stocks launched today’s session higher thanks to the recovery fund agreement. The German index is trading at the highest level since February....
EU leaders conclude 4-day negotiations with a deal DE30 trades positive year-to-date Bayer lost Roundup case in US appeals court Moods...
Silver is one of the best performing commodities today. Precious metal continues to run higher and has managed to break above the $20 mark for the first...
EU leaders reached agreement on recovery fund Poland and Canada report retail sales data Coca-Cola and Lockheed Martin among earnings...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 added 0.84% while Nasdaq surged 2.51% and made the highest close on the record. Dow...
• BioNTech (BNTX.US), Pfizer (PFE.US) and AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.UK) reported early positive data on COVID-19 vaccines • US Congress...
The upward move on the silver market continues. The price of this precious metal rose 2,3% during today’s session and is currently trading at level...
According to Bloomberg, the vaccine that Oxford University is working on with AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.UK) showed promising results in the initial phase of...
• US stocks open flat • IBM (IBM.US) to report earnings after market close • Nikola (NKLA.US) stock plunged 18% in pre-market US...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached almost 14.66 million of which more than 609 000 died and over 8.74 million recovered. • US...
EU recovery fund talks to resume at 3:00 pm BST DE30 recovers and tests 13,000 pts German parliament committee to look into Wirecard...
European stock market indices started new week with decline after EU leaders failed to reach an agreement over the EU recovery fund. Some countries...
EU recovery fund discussions continue Polish industrial production seen lower in June IBM among earnings reporters European...
Equity market indices trade mixed during the Asian session. S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi trade lower, Chinese indices gain while Nikkei trades flat. US...
• Two-day EU summit in Brussels • FED expands its lending program to Non-Profit organizations • US reported record number...
