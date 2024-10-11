Technical alert: USDCHF
USDCHF is trading lower today. However looking at the H1 interval, the pair reached a key support area. It is marked with the lower limit of 1:1 structure,...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached almost 14.00 million of which more than 593 000 died and over 8.30 million recovered. • US...
• US indices are trading in a local sideways move today • US reported another record spike of of new COVID-19 cases • Netflix...
• Bitcoin open interest is rising • The launch of Ethereum 2.0 may be delayed • Twitter hackers made $121,000 in Bitcoin The...
EU recovery fund discussions DE30 posts minor gain Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE) to allow quick removal of Wirecard (WDI.DE) from DAX European...
Euro is one of the best performing G10 currencies on Friday with EURUSD climbing back above 1.14 handle. Discussions over the final shape of European post-Covid...
EU leaders meet to discuss post-Covid recovery fund Small improvement seen in Michigan consumer sentiment BlackRock and StateStreet...
Major indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's session lower with S&P 500 dropping 0.34%, Dow Jones declined 0.50% and Nasdaq plunged...
• Tech stocks fell after hackers targeted Twitters high-profile accounts • ECB kept interest rates on hold • S&P 500...
• US Jobless Claims remain elevated • US Retail Sales above expectations • Netflix (NFLX.US) will report Q2 results after...
The mood among American investors is rather poor today. Nasdaq is losing more than 1% at opening, despite the positive news from the US economy. Let us...
Major banks from Wall Street kicked off the Q2 2020 earnings season this week. Incoming reports will be much more important than those for Q1 2020 as they...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.3 million in the week ended July 11th, after 1.31 million in the previous period, bringing...
European Central Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:45 pm BST. The Bank left interest rates on the previous levels and refrained...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.71 million of which more than 587 000 died and over 8.17 million recovered. • US...
Stocks slide after mixed data from China DE30 pulls back after failed attack on 13,000 pts German Supreme Audit Institution to probe...
The major currency pair broke above the key resistance at 1.14 yesterday. However, a correction move can be spotted today. While the pair pulled back below...
European markets seen opening lower ECB expected to stay on hold today US retail sales seen increasing in June European stock...
