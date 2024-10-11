Morning wrap
Indices from Wall Street had a volatile session yesterday but managed to finish the day higher. S&P 500 gained 0.91%, Dow Jones added 0.85% and...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
Indices from Wall Street had a volatile session yesterday but managed to finish the day higher. S&P 500 gained 0.91%, Dow Jones added 0.85% and...
• Moderna (MRNA.US) coronavirus vaccine shows 'promising' results • President Trump signed Hong Kong sanctions bill • S&P...
Bank of New York Mellon (BK.US) is one of the worst performing stocks during today's trading session, despite the fact that company reported better...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.493 million barrels in the week ended July 10th 2020, following an 5.654 million increase in the previous...
• Coronavirus cases in the US continue to surge • Moderna (MRNA.US)— stock jumped 17% on coronavirus vaccine trial news • Goldman's...
OIL.WTI Let’s start today’s analysis with the oil market. Crude price remains stuck near post-pandemic highs. Despite breaking below the...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.47 million of which more than 581 000 died and over 7.87 million recovered. • US...
Stocks jump on vaccine hopes DE30 trades near 12,800 pts Draegerwerk (DRW3.DE) jumps after preliminary Q2 results Stock markets...
The major currency broke above the key resistance this morning. As long as the EURUSD is trading above it, continuation of the upward move towards YTD...
OPEC Committee meeting today More earnings from US banks Bank of Canada rate decision Recent increase in China-US tensions...
US indices recovered from initial declines and finished session higher. S&P 500 closed 1.34% higher, Dow Jones surged 2.13% and Nasdaq added...
• European stocks down on Tuesday • California put new restrictions on indoor activities • Growing tensions between the...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.27 million of which more than 576 000 died and over 7.74 million recovered. • US...
• Rising China – US tensions • Lockdown restrictions reimposed in California • Delta Air Lines (DAL.US) and Wells...
Three major U.S. banks released their quarterly results before today’s market open in the U.S. - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.US), Citigroup Inc...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Copper: Copper price breaches USD 6600 per ton, the highest level in the last two years The correlation between copper and credit impulse in China...
AUDUSD has been trading in a sideways move recently. The pair bounced off the lower limit of consolidation range today, which may herald another test of...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator