DE30 drops below 12,600 pts, ZEW disappoints
Stocks pull back on coronavirus and China-US relations DE30 tests 200-hour moving average ZEW indices miss expectations Stocks...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
DE30 and US500 deepened during the first hour of European session after China said it would impose sanctions on US aerospace company, Lockheed Martin (LMT.US)....
Stock market turn lower as California halts reopening US headline CPI seen accelerating in June Major US banks to report earnings European...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. Moods deteriorated after some US states decided to halt reopening. S&P 500 dropped 0.94%,...
• Earnings season has begun • Nasdaq hits new high • Pfizer (PFE.US)and BioNTech (BNTX.US) granted FDA fast track designation...
USDJPY returned below the key resistance area. The zone marked with red colour (107.20) is determined by the upper limit of 1:1 structure, 38.2% Fibonacci...
Quest Diagnostics (DGX.US) reported preliminary second-quarter revenue above analyst expectations, due largely to growing demand for Covid-19 tests. The...
• US shares rise ahead of earnings season • Florida reported record number of new COVID-19 cases • Tesla (TSLA.US) stock...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
About 30 minutes ago, PepsiCo (PEP.US) released its 2Q quarterly results as Wall Street earnings season has just started. PepsiCo is among the biggest...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 13.05 million of which more than 571 000 died and over 7.24 million recovered. • US...
European stock markets launch the week higher DE30 retests peak at 12,835 pts Daimler (DAI.DE) sees need for deeper job cuts European...
The copper market is red hot right now. The price of copper has rallied to the highest in more than two years, breaking resistance around 6500 USD per...
As it is usually the case for Mondays, the economic calendar is almost bare. Turkish industrial production data for May will be released at 9:00 am BST...
Investors from Asia-Pacific started the week in upbeat moods. Nikkei trades 2.1% higher, S&P/ASX 200 gains 0.8% and Kospi adds 1.7%. Indices...
Global financial now seem to be weighing the ongoing coronavirus spike as cases and deaths continue to rise at a worrying rate. Yesterday the U.S. recorded...
US500 is currently reacting to resistance level that results from 1:1 market geometry (3,160 pts). An upward move which was started at 7:30 am BST looks...
American equities opened flat today. Nevertheless, moods significantly improved following Gilead Sciences (GILD.US) announcement just before the market...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 12.42 million of which more than 558 000 died and over 7.24 million recovered • US...