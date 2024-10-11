BREAKING: EIA’s data shows unexpected crude oil inventories build-up!
A few moments ago investors were offered The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) report. The weekly data showed an unexpected crude oil inventories...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Another day makes investors wonder whether the ongoing coronavirus crisis could trigger some bigger correction on stock markets. As European equities tend...
Alcoa Corp. (AA.US) stock rose over 5.0% in premarket trading, after the company provided better than expected preliminary second-quarter...
JP Morgan issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
GOLD Gold has been trading in an upward trend since a considerable period of time. During today's session, price surged to fresh YTD highs and further...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.97 million of which more than 547 000 died and over 6.92 million recovered. • US...
• Number of COVID-19 cases keep on increasing globally. • Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) fined $150 million over Jeffrey Epstein ties • Deutsche...
Gold breaks above the recent local highs and trades around $1800 per ounce, for the first time since November 2011. Next major historical resistance level...
European stocks fell on Tuesday from a month high reached the day before, with the DAX 30 closing down 117 points or 0.9% at 12,617, as forecasts for a...
• UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will publish his summer statement today • EIA weekly report is expected to show 3.4 million barrels decline Economic...
• US indices finished yesterday's session in red. S&P 500 lost 1.5% while Dow Jones dropped 1.1%. Nasdaq finished 0.9% lower •...
Today’s trading day has been dominated by a slight correction as some investors clearly realise profits while others are having some second thoughts...
After yesterday’s market euphoria global stock markets experience a slight correction today. Declines in Europe exceed 1% in some cases (e.g.: DAX...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.76 million of which more than 541 000 died and over 6.75 million recovered. • US...
Oil: Crude Brent and WTI still remain below key resistance ($ 41 and $ 45 per barrel respectively) Saudi Arabia raises its oil export prices from...
EURUSD started today’s session with a downward move. However, the buyers manage to halt declines at the key intraday support. The price bounced off...
Novavax Inc (NVAX.US) officially announced $1.6 billion funding from Operation Warp Speed. The company has been selected to participate in Operation Warp...
• Coronavirus cases spike worldwide • EC predicts deeper eurozone recession • Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) strengthened...
