Aussie sinks on lockdown news
The Australian dollar is clearly on the back foot on Tuesday morning after stunning news of hard lockdown in Melbourne. The COVID cases have been on the...
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index • API Weekly Statistical Bulletin There is not much data scheduled for release today...
• US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.6% while Dow Jones rose 1.8%. Nasdaq jumped 2.2% and finished at record...
Euphoria started during Asia trading hours Global stocks rally, Nasdaq with new ATH ISM Non-Manufacturing with solid gains in June Monday...
US tech index reached fresh all-time highs today. However, US100 is trading at the key resistance at 10,600 pts, where the 127.2% exterior Fibonacci retracement...
Upbeat moods prevail on global stocks markets today as the bullish sentiment was exceptionally strong in Asian markets. Shanghai Composite rose a staggering...
At 03:45 pm BST, Markit published its United States PMI reading for the month of June. The crucial figure came in slightly above market expectations: Markit...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. Nordea recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped over 6.2% in premarket trading aftter JMP Securities lifted price target from $1,050 to $1,500 per share. JPM believes that...
Uber Technologies (UBER.US) has just announced that it will acquire food-delivery service Postmates. Media were already reporting about a possible deal...
Coronavirus: market update • The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.58 million of which more than 537 000 died and over...
• Chinese shares surge to 2 ½ year highs • DE30 approaching 12,959 pts • Commerzbank (CBK.DE) CEO offers to...
Major indices started the week with explosive rally following an outburst of euphoria in China. Without a specific catalyst, the Chinese indices (including...
Eurozone May retail sales ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI European stock market indices are looking to open lower on the first trading day...
• US futures futures point to a green open after long weekend, meanwhile stocks in Asia-Pacific started the week in positive moods. Nikkei gains...
• COVID-19 has mutated to become more easily transmissible • 40 US states reported rising number of COVID-19 cases • Gilead's...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 11.02 million of which more than 524 000 died and over 6.17 million recovered. • US...
• Major Cryptocurrencies continue to trade in sideways move • Weaker correlation between Bitcoin and traditional markets • Lithuanian...