BREAKING: GBPUSD ticks higher after higher-than-expected UK CPI inflation 📌
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Inflation Data for April: CPI: actual 0.3% MoM; forecast 0.2% MoM; previous 0.6% MoM; CPI: actual...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
The key event for today is the release of the minutes from the Fed's last meeting in May. Apart from this event, investors should also pay attention...
Asian and Pacific indices are experiencing a mixed session. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is down 0.60%, while the Australian S&P/ASX200 is trading...
US indices are trading near yesterday's close as investors await Nvidia's earnings report, which is due out tomorrow. Nvidia is down over 1%...
The market is not pricing in any interest rate change from the RBNZ at tomorrow's meeting, during the Asian session. In fact, the market is not pricing...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is the second-largest company on Wall Street but certainly the most closely watched and fastest-growing of all, U.S. 'large caps',...
The price of Ethereum has surged more than 20% since the beginning of this week, breaching the $3800 level, following reports of possible approval of Ethereum...
Wall Street in mixed mood at the start of Tuesday's session Weakening Nvidia shares put pressure on Nasdaq index quotes Wall Street...
Nvidia earnings: is interest starting to wane? This Wednesday, Nvidia will release earnings for the last quarter. The market is expecting another monster...
The wheat market (WHEAT) posted very strong gains yesterday, despite data suggesting an improved harvest in the Kansas region. This is mainly due to growing...
Crude Oil: Crude oil has shown limited reaction to the risks associated with the situation in the Middle East. WTI crude oil is falling towards...
PPI for April lower than expected. DAX with a decline. Car manufacturers further under pressure from the Chinese market. During...
Canada - Inflation Data for April: CPI: Actual: 2.7% YoY. Forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 2.9% YoY; CPI: Actual: 0.5% MoM. Forecast...
Before the start of Tuesday's session on Wall Street, the American retail giant Macy's (M.US) presented its quarterly earnings. The company reported...
Ethereum has gained almost 20% since yesterday, briefly surpassing the $3700 level following news about the possible acceptance of a spot ETF by the SEC...
The key drivers for markets this week are Nvidia’s results for last quarter, UK inflation data and a raft of central bank speakers, who could provide...
Today's main topic in the financial markets might once again be inflation. In the US, we will have the opportunity to hear opinions from more FOMC...
07:00 AM BST, Germany - Inflation Data for April: German PPI: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.2% MoM; German...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a downward session. China's indices are losing the most, down around 0.85-1.20%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index...