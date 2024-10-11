US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher on Covid-19 vaccine news
• Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shows positive results • ADP figures below forecasts • FedEx shared jumped over 9% US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
More
• Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine shows positive results • ADP figures below forecasts • FedEx shared jumped over 9% US...
Last month the NFP report was a massive surprise showing an unexpected rise in employment and lower unemployment rate. This month the report will be released...
ADP report on change in US employment in June was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show an increase of 3 million jobs following a 2.76 million...
SILVER Silver has been trading in an upward trend since the second half of March. However, price of this precious metal has been stuck in a local sideways...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 10.6 million of which more than 514 000 died and over 5.81 million recovered. • US...
German stock futures drop after trading resumes DE30 tests lower limit of local market geometry German companies join Facebook...
Gold prices keep climbing during the first trading session of July. Prices are closing in on the 2012 high – just below $1800, and are up 56% since...
Eurex Exchange is experiencing some technical issues this morning. As a result some of the markets it operates, including DAX futures (DE30), are offline....
ADP report on US employment FOMC minutes Final manufacturing PMI releases for June European stock markets are seen opening...
German retail sales data was released at 7:00 am BST. Reading smashed analysts' expectations as it showed a 3.8% YoY increase in May. Sales also increased...
US indices finished yesterday's session with strong gains. Nasdaq jumped 1.87%, S&P 500 added 1.54% and Dow Jones moved 0.85% higher Trading...
Coronavirus threat is still serious in the US US equities continue to surge Gold gradually approaching $1,800.00 level Global...
Tesla (TSLA.US) has gained another 6% on Tuesday and trades above $1070 for the first time ever following a leaked e-mail from the CEO Elon Musk to employees...
Moods on global stock markets still seem to be dominated by coronavirus uncertainty. While most indices in Europe are trading below the flatline today,...
A few moments ago investors got to know two important readings from the United States. Economic data turned out to be mixed: Chicago PMI came in below...
Coffee has been trading in a sideways move recently. The price broke above the upper limit of the range yesterday, hinting at a bullish trend reversal....
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 10.42 million of which more than 508,000 died and over 5.68 million recovered. •...
Silver Silver has been one of the best performing commodities this quarter (data from futures market) Strong demand for silver from ETFs...
European indices slip after bullish open DE30 drops back below 200-hour moving average Airbus (AIR.DE) expected to announce restructuring...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 11 October 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 10 October 2025
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|SESSID
|cc 9 September 2022
|__hssc
|cc 10 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 10 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 7 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 17 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-22576382-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 10 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 10 October 2026
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|af_id
|cc 31 March 2025
|afUserId
|cc 1 March 2026
|af_id
|cc 1 March 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 8 March 2024
|__hstc
|cc 8 April 2025
|__hssrc
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 4 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 22 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 11 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 4 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 8 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|muc_ads
|cc 10 October 2026
|lang
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 4 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 4 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 8 April 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 8 April 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|personalization_id
|cc 10 October 2026
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 8 October 2022
|bcookie
|cc 10 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 11 October 2024
|lang
|bscookie
|cc 8 September 2023
|li_gc
|cc 8 April 2025
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator