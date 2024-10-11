GAP stock higher by nearly 7%
Gap (GPS.US) stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo to overweight from underweight. Also analysts lifted up share-price target to $19 from $8. Wells...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
• WHO reported largest daily rise in COVID-19 cases • American Airlines (AAL.US) shares take a hit • Tyson Foods...
This morning was a bit sluggish for the commodity market. Volatility above 1% wass exceeded only by natural gas, silver and CO2 emission contracts. All...
Gold has been trading sideways recently. However, buyers gained an advantage at the end of previous week and the market launched a new week higher. Nevertheless...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 9.06 million of which more than 471 000 died and over 4.85 million recovered. • US...
European stocks recover from morning drop DE30 breaks above 200-hour moving average Wirecard (WDI.DE) says missing €1.9 billion...
Monday started amid a risk-off sentiment but this has already changed. DE30 recovered nearly 250 points on comments from the Chinese officials that virus...
Markets remain nervous as Covid-19 cases continue to rise US existing home sales seen dropping 3% in May 3 ECB members to deliver speeches European...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 trade flat, Kospi trades lower and Chinese indices trade...
• Apple (AAPL.US) is planning to close some of its US stores • Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the US • Oil price...
Apple (AAPL.US) just announced that will close some US stores again because of the increasing number of cornavirus cases The Apple stores will be...
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.US) stock jumped over 5 % after a SunTrust analyst upgraded the energy company to “buy” from “hold.” ...
• China made a clear commitment to follow Phase One trade deal • Six US states set daily records for new coronavirus cases. • AMC...
US technological index at all-time highs A sharp sell-off from the last Thursday has been left in the back mirror. US100 has nearly fully recovered...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.60 million of which more than 456 000 died and over 4.55 million recovered. • US...
Equity indices are moving up today again as China promised increased agri purchases from The US. As a result we see risk-on tone on the markets. The key...
• Major coins trading sideways • ETH user pays $5.2M in fees for 2 mysterious transfers • Ripple joins Open Payments Coalition We...
Oil WTI (OIL.WTI) broke above the $40 handle. Level has not been seen since OPEC+ reached an agreement on extending output cut deal until the end of July....
