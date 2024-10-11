DE30: Wirecard extends sell-off after COO suspension
European stocks post moderate gains DE30 near 200-hour moving average once again Wirecard (WDI.DE) deepens massive sell-off Stock...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
European futures post small gains EU Council unlikely to agree on anything major today Powell to attend panel discussion in the evening European...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed. S&P 500 closed 0.06% higher, Nasdaq added 0.33% and Dow Jones dropped 0.15% Gains...
• US labor market sluggish recovery • The number of new COVID-19 cases in the US is increasing • Oil is trading higher...
Dish Network Corp (DISH.US) is willing to finalize a deal with T-Mobile, according to an SEC filing. T-Mobile, which recently merged with Sprint,...
EURUSD is trading lower today. However looking at H4 interval, the key support area is being tested once again. The green area on the chart below is marked...
• US jobless claims weaker than expected • Spotify (SPOT.US) stock hit record high • Hertz (HTZ.US) suspended its plan...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 1.5 million in the week ended June 13th, after 1.54 million in the previous period,...
Nikola Corporation (NKLA.US) trades over 100% higher month-to-date Company focuses on zero-emission trucks Production of hydrogen...
Bank of England announced its latest policy decision at 12:00 pm BST. The Bank left rates unchanged as expected but decided to boost the target for bond...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.42 million of which more than 451 000 died and over 4.43 million recovered. • US...
European equities lack conviction on Thursday DE30 paints bearish pin bar Wirecard (WDI.DE) craters on 2019 results delay European...
European stock market indices and Wall Street futures jumped during a press conference of Chinese CDC officials. Wu Zunyou, virus expert from China CDC,...
European futures point to lower opening SNB, Norges Bank and Bank of England to announce decision Jobless claims seen at 1277k Global...
US indices failed to hold onto gains yesterday and finished the session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.36% while Dow Jones dipped 0.65%. Nasdaq closed...
• Record rise in coronavirus cases in six U.S. states • Beijing outbreak widens • FED will move away from ETFs and into...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 1.21 million barrels in the week ended June 12th 2020, following an 5.7 million increase in the previous...
• US stocks launched session in mixed moods • COVID-19 continues to spread across the US • Oracle (ORCL.US) stock ...
The second largest cryptocurrency - Ethereum - has been trading in an upward trend since 13th of March. Coin failed to break above the resistance...
