US OPEN: Bears in control at Wall Street
• US stocks start the week lower • Number of new coronavirus cases is increasing worldwide • Moderna (MRNA.US) shares rose...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
Nomura issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Financial services company recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares were down more than 3% in Monday’s premarket after falling on Friday by nearly 4% to $935.28 following analyst downgrades...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 8.01 million of which more than 436 000 died and over 4.1 million recovered. • US...
Equities slide on second Covid-19 wave concerns DE30 tried to climb back above 11,800 pts after early plunge Deutsche Boerse (DB1.DE)...
European indices launched the week with big bearish price gaps. Looking at the German DAX, one can see that the price broke below the key support marked...
Equities drop as Covid-19 cases pick-up Boris Johnson may hold a video call with von der Leyen No major releases scheduled for today Monday...
Global equity markets started the week lower. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200, Kospi and Chinese indices all trade lower. DAX futures point to a moderate...
Global equities rally following a rapid market crash British economy shrinks 20.4% MoM! China is set to release some crucial reports...
American stocks gain after Thursday’s sell-off Michigan Consumer Sentiment beats the expectations Hertz (HTZ.US) seeks to sell...
EURUSD is trading without a clear direction today. However looking at the H4 interval, the price bounced off the key technical point. The key support for...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 7.61 million of which more than 424 000 died and over 3.85 million recovered. •...
Following the biggest single-day drop in over 2 months, European stock indices and US futures are pushing higher on Friday. DAX gains around 1.4% and trades...
European equities try to recover DE30 bounces off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Lufthansa (LHA.DE) struggles to secure...
Investors remain cautious UK GDP drops 20.3% MoM in April Michigan data expected to show improvement Global stock markets...
US indices cratered yesterday as investors started to fear a second wave of Covid-19 infections. S&P 500 slumped 5.89%, Dow Jones declined 6.90%...
Initial claims met expectations at 1.54 million last week but continuing claims barely improved (from 21.3 to 20.9 million) and were clearly above expectations...
DE30 declines for the third day, cooling off from the multi-month high Investors are concerned about the second wave of coronavirus in the US Lufthansa...
