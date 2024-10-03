Daily summary: The precious metals bull market continues
The first session on Wall Street in the new trading week brings gains in the quotations of almost all indices. The technology Nasdaq gains 0.6%, the...
The pound has taken another leg lower and dropped below $1.32 vs. the USD on Thursday, as safe haven flows into the US dollar, along with dovish comments from the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, rattle sterling. Andrew Bailey was speaking to the Guardian in a wide raging interview that...
Geopolitics continues to dominate the market this morning, and oil is higher by a further 1.6% as retaliation risks grow, after Iranian missiles struck the interior of Israel. Iran has extended a flight suspension until tomorrow morning, which suggests that it expects Israel to strike at some point today....
Tensions in the Middle East have ratcheted up substantially on Tuesday. Iran has launched more than 200 ballistic missiles against Israel, in retaliation for Israeli attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Although it was hard to see Iran standing idly by while the IDF launched a ground offensive in Lebanon,...
Statements by Fed members on the economy or policy continue. Barr stated that Q1 inflation was a disappointment and more time is needed to assess the situation....
U.S. natural gas (NATGAS)-based futures are gaining nearly 3% today on higher temperature forecasts that could drive demand for electricity generated by...
Silver has reached its highest levels since 2013, possibly crossing the $30 per ounce level for an extended period of time. On Monday, May 20, silver even...
The gold and copper price both hit fresh record highs on Monday. The market is sensitive to these two metals because gold is considered an inflation hedge...
Wall Street in a mixed mood at the start of the week Bankers' comments in focus Wix.com raises full-year forecasts Wall Street is...
DAX continues rebound. German auto makers lose after Morgan Stanley cut forecasts. A court in St. Petersburg has frozen some of the assets...
Copper CFDs are gaining 2.30% today, approaching the next important level of USD 11 000 per tonne. At the same time, copper is posting the biggest gains...
The EUR/USD pair has shown a strong recovery over the past few weeks, with buyers breaking through a significant technical level. The downward trend line,...
Today's macroeconomic calendar is relatively light. There are no macroeconomic releases in the events that could have a major impact on the global...
The world's largest cryptocurrency continues to do well, with Bitcoin's price already rebounding more than 15% from April's lows. At the same...
The start of the week has seen further gains in global share prices, Asian equities are higher, and UK and US stock index futures are also pointing to...
Asia-Pacific indices record a moderately upward session. Indexes from China gain the most, between 0.60-0.70%. Japan's Nikkei 225 index gains...
Major indexes in the USA end the day around opening levels. US500 gains 0.10% and US100 remains unchanged at 0.00%. In Europe, most stock...
The next week may be big in terms of market volatility as there are a number of top-tier events scheduled. Traders will be offered FOMC minutes, earnings...
Robinhood (HOOD.US) experienced a surge in trading volumes this week, driven by increased activity in GameStop and other meme stocks, boosting its shares...
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are extending the wave of gains initiated after the reading of lower US CPI data. The most popular cryptocurrency broke...
Contracts are noted with a slight increase Bond yields are rising The dollar is also gaining The last day of this week looks quite interesting....
Silver continues its strong rebound for the second week in a row and is on track to close above $30 per ounce barrier, the highest point since February...