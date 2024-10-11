Economic report: All eyes on ECB decision
Equity markets steady ahead of European cash open ECB expected to boost PEPP programme today US jobless claims seen at 1800k European...
Market news
Next week, Netflix will announce its earnings report for Q3 2024 on Thursday 17th October. The streaming giant tends to be the first of the FAANGS to report earnings each quarter. The market is expecting quarterly revenue of $9.77bn, and net income or profits of $2.23bn. Earnings per share is expected...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
The UK economy returned to growth in August, it expanded 0.2% on a monthly and 3-month-on-month basis. This means that unless the growth bounced back sharply last month, the UK economy most likely moderated in Q3 compared to the 0.5% growth rate in Q2. Delving into the details of the report reveals that...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.36% and closed above 3,100 pts mark for the first time since March 4. Nasdaq...
• Global stocks continue to rise • President Trump suspends Chinese Airline flights to U.S. • Gold heads below $1,700/oz European...
Crude inventories in the US decreased by 2.077 million barrels in the week ended May 29th 2020, following an 7.928 million increase in the previous...
The silver market had a problem with breaking above the $18.35 handle, and the downward correction started. Looking at the H4 interval, the precious metal...
• US Stock rally for third day • US Companies shed 2.76 million jobs • Ambarella (AMBA.US) stock fell 4% US indices...
ADP report on change in US employment in May was released at 1:15 pm BST. Data was expected to show a decline of 9 million jobs following a 20.2 million...
• The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 6.47 million of which more than 382 000 died and over 3.08 million recovered. •...
EURUSD Let’s start today’s analysis with a look at the major currency pair. Looking at the daily time frame, one can see that EURUSD...
ECB set to increase bond purchase program Investors want to hear comment on German court ruling EURUSD, DE30 rally into the meeting The ECB...
Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ meeting is in doubt as Saudi Arabia and Russia are unhappy with some parties cheating on oil quotas/compliance with current...
German government discusses another stimulus package DE30 jumps above 12,200 pts Lufthansa (LHA.DE) started restructuring process Stocks...
Risk-on moods prevail on the markets ADP data to offer hints ahead of NFP release Bank of Canada expected to stay on hold Upbeat...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.82% while Dow Jones added 1.05%. Nasdaq gained 0.59% and trades around 2%...
• Major European indexes at 3-Month Highs • Riots continue to spread across the US • Gold prices edged lower despite European...
Weekly Economic Index (WEI) provides a signal of the state of the U.S. economy based on data available at a daily or weekly frequency. It represents the...
The NZDUSD is trading at a new session high and is one of the strongest currencies today. Currency pair broke above and is moving away from the 200 day...
• Violent protests continue to spread across the US • Apple is cutting iPhone prices in China • Dick’s Sporting Goods...
The main cryptocurrency has returned to the upward channel recently and the upward move accelerated during today’s trading. The price broke above...
